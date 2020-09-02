New 'Marvel Avengers' Game To Introduce M.O.D.O.K And Monica As A.I.M.'s Super Villains

The New Marvel Avengers Game has been creating quite a buzz on social media lately as its release date is just around the corner. In the upcoming video game, one can play different Avengers as they take on A.I.M's agents. It is also going to be the first-ever video game to feature Monica Rappaccini as a supervillain alongside M.O.D.O.K and a few others.

Marvel Avengers video game to release on September 4, 2020

Although Marvel video games haven't been as popular as its comics and film series among fanbases, its latest addition has been garnering a lot of attention by the masses online. This time around as well, MCU has decided to add some new characters to their latest video game which will be released on September 4, 2020.

In the upcoming video game, they will introduce Monica Rappaccini as a supervillain, giving everyone the opportunity to take on a new enemy as Avengers.

However, Monica hasn't always been a villain. She was first introduced in Amazing Fantasy (Volume 2) #7 in 2005. Back in the days, she was shown to be Bruce Banner aka Hulk's ladylove and an exceptional scientist. According to Monica's fandom, after her relationship ends with the Hulk, her infatuation with gamma radiation prevails which resulted in her joining hands with Advanced Idea Mechanics, popularly known as A.I.M.

After joining A.I.M., Monica transforms into a villain in the franchise as she partners with George Tarleton aka M.O.D.O.K. Now, fans will get to see their face-off with Hulk and other Avengers in the Marvel's Avengers game. Monica's character has been voiced by Jolene Anderson, and she is said to play one of the central roles of conflict in the upcoming video game filled with action-packed battle scenes. A couple of days back, some of the battle scenes from the game were shared online for fans who're interested in purchasing the game.

The action-adventure video game will be released by Square Enix while it has been developed by Crystal Dynamics. In the game, Avengers are forced to reassemble for saving the world from A.I.M., headlined by M.O.D.O.K., which threatens them to end the world with his superpowers along with Monica.

