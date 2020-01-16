Behind The Scenes Facts About 'Captain Marvel' That True Fans Should Not Miss

Captain Marvel is a 2019 superhero film based on a Marvel comics character. It is the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is directed by Anna Bodden and Ryan Fleck. It features Brie Larson as the titular character. Read more to know about the behind-the-scenes facts about this Marvel female superhero, Captain Marvel.

B-T-S facts about Captain marvel

Jude Law consulted RDJ

Jude Law was confused about taking up the role of Yon-Rogg, in Captain Marvel. Thus, he consulted the Sherlock Homes actor Robert Downey, Jr. Law said that RDJ responded by explaining how MCU is going to fit this one piece in the big picture. Law, after this, immediately accepted the role.

The Costume Easter egg

In one of the scenes, captain Marvel sees Carol Danvers sheds her Kree colours, as she discovers that she was deceived by Kree. She asks Monica Rambeau to choose better colours for her. For the unversed, every colour that is picked up before the iconic red-blue style was an Easter egg from the comics.

Stan Lee’s Cameo Required Unused Takes from Mallrats

Stan Lee made a cameo in the film when he appeared on public transport. Here he recited his lines for Kevin Smith’s Mallrats. He can be heard saying, “Trust me, true believer”. Fans of Mallrats instantly recognised the lines.

Cut-out That Carol Shoots

When Captain Marvel arrives on Earth, she lands in a Blockbuster outlet and shoots a cardboard cut-out, which promoted the film, True Lies. Originally, True Lies was not supposed to be the cut-out that she shoots. It was originally supposed to be The Mask cut-out. The joke was going to be that Captain Marvel mistook Jim Carrey’s green face for a Skrull. Unfortunately, for the fans of The Mask, the makers could not get the required rights to do so.

