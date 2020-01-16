Ranveer Singh's Hilarious Comment On Alia Bhatt's Look For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Gangubai Kathiawadi is an upcoming 2020 biographical film with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, where Bhatt will be seen playing the titular character of Gangubai. Singh had previously revealed the first look of his character from the film, on his official social media handle and fans were all hyped up about the film. Recently, Alia Bhatt revealed her look from the film. Read on to know more about Alia Bhatt’s first look, and Ranveer Singh's comment on the same.

Ranveer’s hilarious comment on Alia’s first look

On January 15, Alia Bhatt took to her official social media handle to post her first look photo from her upcoming film. It featured her in a traditional outfit, and a tagline on the photo read ‘Mafia Queen’.

On the post, Ranveer Singh had a comment which fans felt was hilarious. He commented saying: ”Here she is indeed. Lulu the Gangster. Come onnn.” The post by Bhatt garnered over 13 lakh likes by the fans, whereas Ranveer Singh’s comment had over three thousand likes by the fans. Here is the Instagram post:

Gangubai Kathiawadi is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada, under their banners Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited.

The Alia Bhatt starrer is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It will revolve around Gangubai Kathiawadi, who is a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is slated to release on September 11, 2020, and fans of the actors are all geared up for the release of the film.

