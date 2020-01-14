Channing Tatum-Jessie J Reunion Rumours Fly After The Couple Were Spotted Shopping

Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke the hearts of the fans after the two had announced that they broke up. Their relationship ended as the two had ‘different priorities.’ But the two made the news again as they were seen together. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Tatum and Jessie J giving it another shot?

According to the reports on the internet, the couple who broke up last month were seen together again. They were spotted together over a weekend in Los Angeles. It was reported that the two were seen spending almost 30 minutes at the children's section of high-end home furnishing store Restoration Hardware on Sunday afternoon.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J were both wearing sweatshirts, trying to be low-key. There was no public display of affection, but fans are speculating that the two might give it another shot.

Nothing has been made public yet by the two celebrities. It is possible that the two are ending their relationship on a good term, and are trying to keep their friendship.

According to rumours, Channing Tatum is active on a dating app. He is all set to try out the dating again and is not shy about it. The dating app is a members-only service app.

On the work front, Channing Tatum will be next seen in an animated historical comedy. It is in the pre-production phase and is titled America: The Motion Picture. It will be directed by Matt Thompson and is penned by Dave Callaham. In the film, Tatum will be seen voicing an animated George Washington. The plot of the film will revolve around the history of America. He will also be seen in Wingmen, a musical comedy. Both films will be R-rated.

