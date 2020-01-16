Nick Jonas' Met Gala Outfits That You Must Check Out Right Away

The Met Gala, also known as Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Each year observes a different and a unique theme, and celebrities are seen at this festive fundraiser for charity purposes. Nick Jonas has been attending this function and has been seen giving his fans an eye candy with his trendy outfits. Read on to know more about the times when Nick Jonas’ extravagant Met Gala ensembles that gave fans some fashion cues. Check out Nick Jonas' outfits:

Nick Jonas Met Gala outfits

Nick Jonas has been spotted by the fans at a Subway station, riding the Subway to the Met Gala. He was seen sporting a black Topman suit, with a crucifix necklace of silver. His look was crisp and dapper. The black shoes he donned with the suit were stealing the limelight. This look was appreciated by the fans and critics alike. Here is the look.

Nick Jonas’ style file has induced a deep sense of aesthetic fashion in his fans. At an event, he was seen in a formal outfit. It included dark blue trousers and a grey shirt. On top of the outfit, he had donned a jacket, which had a blue flower print. When the artist posted a photo of the same on his Instagram handle, it garnered over 9 lakh likes by the fans. Here is the post.

At a Met Gala event, the singer was seen with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and they instantly made the headlines with their out-of-the-box look. He was seen wearing a white suit and some silver jewelry. Under the suit, he was wearing a silver shirt, and the look resembled that of a Game of Thrones character called the Little Finger. He posted the photo on his official Instagram handle, and it garnered over 22 lakh likes by the fans. Here is the post.

