Chadwick Boseman Makes SAG History! Later Actor Wins Four Nominations In Single Year

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is one of the most well-known honour in the Hollywood industry. The SAG nominations 2021 has been announced by the board for honoring outstanding individuals, cast, and ensemble performances for the past year. Now, late Chadwick Boseman has made history with multiple recognitions at the 27th Annual SAG Awards.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman Earns 2 Nominations For NAACP Image Awards

Chadwick Boseman makes history in SAG Awards 2021 with 4 nominations in a single year

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has received four nominations in SAG Awards 2021. They are for his performances as Norman Earl “Stormin’ Norm” Holloway in Da 5 Bloods and as Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman created history by becoming the first actor to ever receive four SAG nominations for the film categories in one year. He has earned one recognition in the Best Actor category, one in supporting actor, and two in the ensemble cast for both Netflix films. His SAG Award Nominations 2021 are;

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - DA 5 BLOODS

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - DA 5 BLOODS and MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman's Wife Gets Emotional As She Accepts Posthumous Tribute To The Late Actor

Previously, Jamie Foxx and Maggie Smith have been nominated four times in one year, but at least one of those nominations was in a TV category. Competing with Chadwick Boseman in leading role are Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank), Steven Yeun (Minari). In the supporting actor, the nominees are Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trail of the Chicago 7), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Jared Leto (The Little Things), and Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami). The ensemble cast SAG Awards nominations 2021 also has Minari, One Night in Miami, and The Trail of the Chicago 7. The function will take place on April 4, 2021.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen Ties Record For Most Nominations In Single Year

Also Read | Golden Globe 2021: Maria Bakalova Reacts To Her Historical Nomination For 'Borat'

Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. He battled cancer for around four years and continued working in tough conditions. His demise has saddened many around the globe. The actor’s work in his last movies is receiving recognition this award season.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.