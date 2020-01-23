Marvel Villains Who Will Appear In MCU's Phase 4 Movies And TV Shows

Many Marvel villains were introduced in phase 3 and were quite appreciated by all the marvel fans including Hela, Dormammu, Vulture, Zemo, and Mysterio to name a few. While some villains from phase 3 made their way to phase 4 of the MCU project but there are some villains who would be gracing our TV screens or the movie theatres for the first time now. Take a look at all the Marvel villains appearing in MCU's phase 4 films which the Marvel fans would see starting from the release of Black Widow to Thor: Love and Thunder.

MCU villains in movies under the MCU phase 4 project

Taskmaster

Everyone is familiar with the evil villain from Black Widow who is known as Taskmaster. The identity of the character playing Taskmaster is still a secret but there's a huge mystery about who is playing the role. The power of Taskmaster is to copy the skills of anything that he puts his eyes on.

Druig

The Eternals which feature the cast of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek will see Druig ending up as the primary or the secondary antagonist of the movie. Actor Barry Keoghan will be playing the role of Druig in the movie. The main USP of this Marvel villain is the fact that he was the part of The Eternals group himself.

Mandarin

The Marvel villain Mandarin who appeared in Iron man 3 was not the actual Mandarin that the comic readers were waiting for. The character Mandarin will grace with his appearance by now playing the antagonist in the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Apparently, Mandarin will portray the role of Shang Chi's father and is surely expected to be skilled at some amazing martial arts skills himself as well

MCU villains in TV (Disney+) in MCU phase 4

Loki

Loki which was a character from the movie thor who played Thor's brother is all set to have his own TV show on Disney+. Even though the character died in Avengers: Infinity War, there was actually an alternate universe that showcased the escape of Loki with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Zemo

The character Baron Zemo can't just be left as he was definitely one of Captain America's biggest villains. But Zemo's skills were hardly used in Captain America: Civil War part. The upcoming show Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see Zemo using his complete villain's skills and his character that was already known in the comics.

Villains in Sony's Marvel universe under MCU phase 4

Morbius

Marvel movies recently released the trailer of the movie Morbius and declared that the second Spider-Man spinoff will centre on Jared Leto's Michael Morbius character. Morbius is known as the living vampire and his enmity with Spiderman is one of most sought our villain-hero roles. The USP of his character is the fact that he was created by science which is what gives a bit of logic to his existence.



Carnage

Even though the release date of Tom Hardy's Venom 2 hasn't been released yet but the serial killer Cletus Kassidy is sure to get an individual movie just for his character. Carnage will serve as the main antagonist in Venom 2.



Shriek

The villain Shriek is Carnage's partner and is a mutant criminal. He has the power to make sound waves and he can even manipulate people's emotions. For an antagonist, it seems like a great power to use. Shriek will be played by Naomie Harris in Venom 2. Shriek and Carnage are apparently to fall in love and thus join forces as the dreaded Marvel villains in Venom 2.

