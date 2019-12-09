Upcoming Superhero Movies: Must Watch Marvel, DC And Sony Movies In 2020

The superhero fans are in for a treat on the silver screen with few of their favourites releasing in 2020. Check out the list of superhero movies that you mustn't miss including some movies from DC, Marvel and Sony as well. Some honourable mentions include cult favourites like The New Mutants featuring Game of Thrones fame Maisie Williams, Jared Leto's Morbius, and Tom Hardy's Venom 2 as well, all are scheduled to release in 2020. Take a look at some top suggestions that you must not miss if you are a superhero fan.

Bloodshot (February 21, 2020)

Vin Diesel starring Bloodshot is based on the superhero from Valiant comics. Directed by debut director David S. F. Wilson, the movie stars Eiza González, Toby Kebbell, Sam Heughan, and Guy Pearce along with Vin Diesel. The movie is being released by Sony Pictures.

DC movies in 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5, 2020)

Gal Gadot is back as the beloved Wonder Woman, this project will showcase Gal Gadot in the year 1984. Wonder Woman was immensely loved and appreciated by the audiences all over the world with a first of its kind female superhero on screen. The Wonder Woman 1984 is helmed by director Patty Jenkins.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn (February 7, 2020)

Margot Robbie has had many exquisite roles in her filmography with one being DC universe's Harley Quinn. This movie will see the emancipation of Harley Quinn and the DC fans are welcoming the new role of Harley in this part. Cathy Yan has directed the movie and it is said to be an adaptation of the Birds of Prey comics. Along with Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be seen as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya , and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary.

Marvel movies in 2020

Marvel Studios’ Phase Four of MCU will include 10 movies along with Disney + series launching in 2020 and 2021. The Phase Four movies include Black Widow, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and The Eternals releasing in 2020.

Black Widow (May 1, 2020)

Scarlett Johansson, who is mostly known for her movies like Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Her, Lucy, and Ghost in the Shell, will be seen reprising her Marvel character called Black Widow. The movie is a part of MCU's Phase four project. Reportedly there were some leaked photos of the Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson along with the Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. were leaked on the internet and it would be intriguing for the fans to see whether Downey Jr. entered the MCU as both of the two actors' characters died in the last movie of Marvel's Phase 3 project.

The Eternals (November 6, 2020)

The Maleficent star Angelina Jolie is the latest star to join the MCU and her fans are more than happy to see Angelina as a Marvel hero. The movie will star Kit Harrington as Black Knight, Ma Deon-Seok as the Forgotten One, Richard Hadden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan. Apparently Thanos ahs some paternal connection to the Eternals' race.

