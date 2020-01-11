Marvel's 'Iron Man' Likely To Return, Says Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. has reportedly said that Iron Man return could happen. While speaking to an international media outlet, Downmey Jr. said that it was possible that he could return to Marvel as the superhero, however, he also mentions that it's not likely to happen anytime soon. His wife who was also present interjected and predicted that the remark would be the headline of their interview.

While speaking to the media outlet, the 54-year-old further added that Marvel is on a new journey and trying a bunch of new stuff. Downey first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2018 after which he went on to feature in 10 different films. According to reports, Stan Lee had also agreed that Downey Jr. was at the top of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) hall of fame, however, his character met his demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Downey Jr. will be seen on the big screen again in a fantasy adventure comedy film Dolittle, playing the main lead. The movie is based on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting. Alongside him, the film also stars Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in live-action roles. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Tom Holland once again.

READ: Spider Man's New 'Iron Spider' Suit Concept Art Excites Fans

Doctor Dolittle

As per the official logline of the film, after losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

The film feature additional voice performances from Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson. Dolittle is produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Susan Downey. The movie is all set to release on January 17, 2020, worldwide.

READ: Netflix Cancels 'Iron Fist' And Here Is What Its Creator Raven Metzner Has To Say About It

Holland and Downey Jr. had worked together in films like Spider-man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War. Even before their collaborations in these films, the actors share a good bond. And it is indeed true because the director of Dolittle revealed some secrets about the two.

Oscar-winning director Stephen Gaghan revealed in a recent interview that Tom Holland is in Dolittle just because of Robert Downey Jr. He also revealed the reason behind the duo’s reunion. He further added that Tom Holland did the movie because he loves Robert Downey Jr. and they are very close to each other.

READ: Marvel Fan's Iron Man Mark 85 Armor Becomes Internet Sensation

READ: Iron Man Robert Downey Jr's Instagram Hacked, Fans Suspect Ultron

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.