Spider Man's New 'Iron Spider' Suit Concept Art Excites Fans

Marvel Cinematic Universe has set its stronghold in the world cinema with power-packed superhero movies that prove to be amongst the best fictional movies ever made. This has led to a drastic growth in Marvel's scripting and creation of movies. The Head of Marvel's Visual Development, Ryan Meinerding, keeps sharing many concept arts and their images on his social media account. Recently he shared a post of incredible concept art of Spider-Man in his account.

Ryan Meinerding loves to treat his followers by sharing stills, posters, images, views and conceptual arts on his Instagram account. He enthusiastically took to Instagram about his recent works which showcased a Spider-Man art from Avengers: Infinity War. The incredible artist presented Spider-Man in its most wondrous suit, "The Iron Spider". The best part about this post is that the Iron Spider has a mixture of red and golden colours on its metallic legs that appear from behind. He revealed this post by saying "Unused Iron Spider leg designs. I was incorporating redder in them here."

The Spider-Man post shared by Ryan Meinerding

'The Iron Spider' suit is given to Peter Parker by Iron Man when he promotes the Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man to Avengers. This is amongst Spider Man's most dangerous and hight tech suits of all time. It is made up of Nanotechnology and has four legs coming out from the back. This suit was first introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming and it was finally seen in action in Avengers: Infinity War and Avenger: Endgame. It last appeared in the first movie of Marvel's Phase two, Spider-Man: Far from home.

