Chadwick Boseman Filming Avengers While Battling For His Life Not Lost On Robert Downey Jr

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after his battle with colon cancer. A public announcement was made on his social media account, shocking many fans and admirers of the star from all across the globe. Since Chadwick Boseman's death, tributes have flown in for the actor, famous for portraying Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Chris Hemsworth, Angela Bassett, Chris Evan, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson were among the many MCU stars who paid tributes to Marvel hero. Robert Downey Jr, who worked with Chadwick Boseman in films like Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, also shared an emotional post remembering the legendary actor. He shared a throwback video on his social media handles, in which the duo can be seen laughing their hearts out.

An emotional Robert Downey Jr wrote: "Mr Boseman levelled the playing field while fighting for his life... That's heroism... I'll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game," adding the hashtag #ChadwickForever.

Russo Brothers remember Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick made his debut in the Marvel Universe with the Russo Brothers-directed Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo recalled memories in the throwback pictures featuring Boseman.

Taking to Twitter, the Russo Brothers wrote, "Chadwick was an incredibly elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. The best way to honour him is to emulate him - show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness."

Boseman dies of cancer

In the official announcement of his demise, Chadwick Boseman's family revealed that the late actor had died of colon cancer. Despite having been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, Boseman continued working providing fans with some of his best work in movies such as Marshall, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, 21 Bridges, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The statement said that Chadwick Boseman worked on all the aforementioned movies in between his chemotherapy sessions and countless surgeries. He passed away in the presence of his wife and family beside him and said that it was an honour to bring King T'Challa to to life.

