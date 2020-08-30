Heartbreaking Tweet Announcing Chadwick Boseman's Death 'most Liked Ever', Twitter Says

Twitter on Saturday gave a sense of the grief and shock surrounding Chadwick Boseman's death, as the post from his handle announcing his passing was heavily engaged with after the Black Panther succumbed to colon cancer.

'The most liked Tweet ever', said the microblogging site is now the one from Boseman’s official Twitter account with a picture of the actor and his family’s tragic announcement of his death. Boseman succumbed after a four-year fight at the age of just 43, meaning that he had battled the disease whilst filming some of the biggest most demanding movies in recent times.

“Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King,” the official Twitter account said, retweeting the post with. “#WakandaForever.”

Most liked Tweet ever.



A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

The last tweet of Boseman

The tweet which was posted around 7 p.m. on Friday, has gained around 2 million retweets and more than 7.7 million likes as of Sunday and continues to rise. The Get On Up actor’s final post sits where tweets from Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Ariana Grande, Barack Obama and One Direction once sat. Among the millions of his fans retweeting and interacting with it were Hollywood stars, politicians and other public figures including Dwayne Johnson, Quinta Brunson and Natasha Rothwell. They retweeted Boseman’s post and added their own tribute to the Da 5 Bloods star.

Chadwick Boseman's career

Boseman began his career in 2003 with an episode of 'Third Watch'. He also worked in numerous other series including Law & Order, CSI: NY, and ER. Chadwick Boseman landed a role in the series Lincoln Heights in 2008 and also did his first feature film, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, in the same year. Chadwick also played a role in Persons Unknown in 2010. Chadwick Boseman gained popularity after he played the role of Jackie Robinson in the fil 42 in 2013. He also starred in numerous other films like The Kill Hole, Draft Day, Get on Up and Gods of Egypt.

Chadwick Boseman's real shot to fame came when he played the character of T'Challa, also known as Black Panther, of Marvel Comics. He signed a 5 picture deal with Marvel which kickstarted with Captain America: Civil War as the first film. In 2018, the film Black Panther was released which was based on Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa/Black Panther and his country Wakanda, Africa. Chadwick played Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well. All three films ended up being the highest-grossing films. In 2019,Chadwick starred in another film titled 21 Bridges. Chadwick Boseman was last seen in a Netflix film Da 5 Bloods which was released on the OTT platform in June 2020.

