Masika Kalysha Ends Relationship With Jamar Champ, 3 Weeks After Getting Engaged

A popular American reality television personality, actress and businesswoman, Masika Kalysha, had gotten engaged to someone around the recent holiday season. It was an extremely special time for the celebrity as she announced her engagement to her fiancé to the world. Although she kept his identity a secret for a while, she revealed it soo after. However, things went downhill for her and three weeks into the engagement, Masika called off her engagement. She even announced her decision to part ways with her fiance.

Masika Kalysha calls off engagement

In December 2020, the entrepreneur gave away a few minor details about her engagement. However, nothing was officially announced by her about it. Later, a set of several videos surfaced online which were said to have been submitted by the couple themselves. The video showed the couple giving heartfelt speeches and putting rings on each other's fingers at their engagement party. But now it looks like the relationship is over for good as Masika stated that her fiancé attempted to 'extort' her in a lengthy and serious Instagram post.

Masika Kalysha took to her Instagram page on January 23, 2021, to reveal what she had discovered and realised about her fiancé. In the photo that she shared, Masika wrote that although she had assumed that after 10 years of knowing one another, she could be sure of the person she had chosen to spend her life with, it turned out to be the other way round. She added that she uncovered many secrets that left her questioning herself about everything she believed about him. Masika stated in the post that while she considered him to be her best friend and confided in him, he tried to come up at her expense.

Who was Masika Kalysha engaged to?

Although many were unaware of whom she got engaged to, it is now known that Masika Kalysha's fiancé is a man named Jamar Champ. Masika mentioned in the latter half of the post that Jamar even tried to use her past traumas and troubles in order to conceal the skeletons she found in his closet. Masika mentioned that she worked her hardest and built her businesses from scratch by herself and that Jamar attempted to use her to succeed. Masika Kalysha's net worth has been estimated to be around $400 thousand of late.

"After much thought and careful consideration, along with some unfortunate findings, I have made the difficult decision to call off my engagement," wrote Masika in her lengthy Instagram post. She believed she knew her fiance very well but was surprised to see this side of his.

