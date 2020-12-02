'The Bachelorette' Latest Eviction: Tayshia Sends Eazy Home After He Confesses His Love

The Bachelorette’s latest episode saw that Tayshia sent home Eazy right after they went on a romantic date. The duo was spending quality time and Eazy opened up to her about his feelings. However, Tayshia sent him home as she did not feel the same way for him and didn’t know “if I can get there”.

The Bachelorette's eviction: Eazy leaves the show

In the Bachelorette's latest episode, Eazy opened up to Tayshia and confessed to her his feelings. The duo was on a one-on-one romantic date after having gone ghost hunting. The contestant revealed that he is falling in love with her. On the show, he admitted, “I honest to god, and I know it might seem weird, but everything is so perfect. Especially where I come from, I just always want you to know what's on my mind".

Tayshia responded to this saying that she has always encouraged contestants “to be their true, authentic self, and to be real and honest and vulnerable and open, and you have done that time and time again”. However, Tayshia went on to say, “You've just been so good. You're a solid, good man, and I feel like you deserve so much”.

Tayshia further told Eazy that she cannot give him the rose as she is not at the place emotionally where Eazy was. She confessed that she did not feel for him the same way and was not sure if she would ever get there. The bachelorette further said, “he last thing I want to do is for you to continue to pour yourself out and one day send you home at a rose ceremony when I can't even explain to you how amazing you are. Because you're truly amazing”.

'The Bachelorette' elimination

As the episode progressed, Tayshia offered to walk him out to the car. Tayshia confessed on the camera that she felt bad for Eazy. However, he was completely shocked about the break-up and went on camera to say that he felt the break up came out of nowhere.

His eyes had welled up as he went on to say, “It went from great to goodbye in no time”. Eazy told the cameras that he felt Tayshia was the one for him and he wanted to spend his life with her. He further expressed that he has never been more disappointed in life.

