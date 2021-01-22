Kim Kardashian's Close Friend Jonathan Cheban Spent 'weeks' In Bed Due To COVID-19

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian's friend and actor Jonathan Cheban has not been seen around the actor off late. This is because the actor reportedly contracted the COVID-19 virus. After heading to Miami, Florida for a New Year's Eve party, Jonathan Cheban discovered his diagnosis. Jonathan's condition got worse after testing positive and displaying minor symptoms, and the TV star spent 'weeks' in bed.

Talking about Jonathan Cheban’s coronavirus battle, a source close to the celebrity revealed to Daily Mail that his sickness ‘came out of nowhere’. The source added that Jonathan was ill with COVID-19, it was a mild case but kept him in bed for weeks. He also revealed that just before New Year's Eve, he caught the virus, it just came out of nowhere. He had a lot of plans to cancel. And he couldn't even go out to get food.

The source also revealed that Jonathan said he was in pain, his chest hurt, he had a fever, he lost his taste buds, which is very big because he's obsessed with food, which is why his name is FoodGod. He also usually orders some really good Nobu food, but he's been on rice, crackers and pasta, really soft stuff, for weeks.

Although he struggled tirelessly with the virus, Jonathan was also filled with anxieties that his elderly mother would be struck down at the same time. The source also added that he is feeling much better now and has been staying home under self-quarantine rules to stop the spread of the virus.

About the actor

Jonathan Cheban is a self-proclaimed 'Foodgod'. Apart from that, he is a television personality, entrepreneur and former publicist. The actor has made many appearances on the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spinoffs. The actor is also friends with Kim Kardashian and often goes on to share several pictures on his social media handle. On the occasion of Kim Kardashian’s birthday, the actor went on to share a video with Kim and also penned a heartfelt note for her. Take a look at the post below.

