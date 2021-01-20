Was 'The Bachelor' Contestant Sarah Trott In A Relationship With Rapper G-Eazy? Find Out

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is in full swing. The Monday night episode of the show featured some unexpected drama featuring Sarah Trott, the 24 year broadcast journalist was believed to be one of Matt’s front runners. Not only did Sarah get embroiled in a lot of unexpected drama with her fellow contestants in Episode 3, the altercation ended in her deciding to leave the show mid season and return home despite her getting the rose from Matt. Matt expressed to her that he wanted her to stay, as he felt that the two shared a deep connection. However, Sarah had made up her mind and left the show.

Sarah spotted with Rapper G-Eazy

After Sarah’s surprise exit from the show, The Bachelor Nation scoop, an Instagram fan account revealed that the former Broadcast journalist was seen out in West Hollywood in California with G-Eazy in early 2020. The photo agency that clicked the picture of Sarah and G Eazy and had then labelled her as the ‘mystery woman.’ The photos did share a striking resemblance with Sarah. However, her identity was confirmed when she was tagged in an Instagram story that showed her partying with G-Eazy.

It is unclear if The Bachelor contestant was ever dating the 31 year old rapper. Neither the rapper not Trott have posted any pictures with one another on their social media handle. Fans were first introduced to Sarah when her bio was uploaded on ABC’s official website.

Sarah from The Bachelor was also one of the first people to get a one on one date with Matt. Fans were thrilled to see the connection formed by the two on the first date. Later in the evening during their dinner, Sarah opened up about her father, who is struggling from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Sarah and her issues with other women

Sarah Trott happened to be in bad terms with other women since she fainted at the rose ceremony in episode 2. At first, many women emerged supportive of her, but it turned out nothing was medically wrong. Hence, many began to wonder if she had fainted only to grab Matt’s attention.

As episode 3 of The Bachelor progressed, on the group date the women were asked to write steamy stories about fantasies they had about James. As every woman came up to the stage and began narrating her imaginary erotic stories with Matt, Sarah grew visibly upset. Later on Sarah made the blunder of interrupting a group date and the women turned against her instantly. Over the next few days, Trott largely stayed in her room to avoid the other women. However, when she did come out, some of the women, including Victoria Larson, gave her a hard time and told her that they did not forgive her.

