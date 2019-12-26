Kourtney Kardashian Shoots KUWTK S18 Days After Claiming She Reached Her "breaking Point"

Kourtney Kardashian was recently caught shooting for season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kourtney was caught shooting for the season despite her threatening in season 17 finale that she is leaving the show. Read on to know more details about this story.

Kourtney Kardashian caught filming KUWTK season 18

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West had a huge fight in the season 17 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian ended up calling Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian bullys. She also stated that she wants to focus on her private life and feels that it is more important than filming the show.

But amidst all of these discussions and the ongoing tussle between the sisters, Kourtney Kardashian was recently caught filming the season 18 of the show. The Poosh founder was seen shooting for the show in Long Beach, CA. Kourtney Kardashian was shooting for the latest season with her eldest son Mason. In the pictures that are going viral on the internet, Kourtney and Mason are taking a stroll and the camera is following them.

In these pictures, Kourtney Kardashian and Mason are both dressed casually as the day is quite sunny. Kourtney is an all-black ensemble. She is rocking a long sleeve black top and has tucked it into a pair of oversized pants. Kourtney Kardashian completed her look with a pair of shiny platform boots and her hair styled in an up-do. Mason was also competing with his mom as he stepped out in a pair of Yeezy pants and a camouflage t-shirt.

As mentioned earlier, it was a bit dicey whether Kourtney would be seen in the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after the fight that took place season finale of Season 17. Kourtney Kardashian had famously announced that she has reached her breaking point and that she wants to spend more time with her family. Kim Kardashian was also seen telling Kourtney that she could be removed from the show itself.

