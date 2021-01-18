Matt Damon Reaches Australia To Shoot For 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Hollywood superstar Matt Damon has moved to Australia with his family for a couple of months for an upcoming film. The actor is most likely to join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is why he has moved to the land down under. Moreover, he is thrilled to be a part of the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated film.

Matt Damon to cast in 'Thor'?

According to a report in the Daily Mail UK, Matt Damon and his family reached Australia on Saturday. They have begun their 14-day quarantine in New South Wales, after which the actor shall most likely join Thor’s movie sets. Matt told the portal that he is so excited that he and his family will be able to call Australia home for the next few months.

The media portal reported that he further stated that Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism. The actor further stated that it would be joyous for him to work with the Australian crew. He told the media portal that “Australia definitely is the lucky country”. According to the report in the media portal, Matt Damon thanked the New South Wales and Australian Government for their “enormous support” regarding his entry into the country.

Matt Damon made a brief appearance in the film Thor: Ragnarok directed by Taika Waititi starring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role. He portrayed the character of an Asgardian actor playing Loki in a play. It has not been revealed what character would Damon be portraying in the upcoming film now. Media portals suggest that he would perhaps return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a completely new character.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Cast

Apart from seeing Chris Hemsworth in Thor, the movie shall cast Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in key roles. The media portal also suggests that Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on May 6, 2022.

Matt Damons' movies

Matt Damon was previously seen in Ford v Ferrari that released in the year 2019. The actor will be seen next in The Last Duel which is directed by Ridley Scott. A couple of other films that Matt will be seen in are Stillwater, directed by Tom McCarthy and No Sudden Move directed by Steven Soderbergh.

