Tom Brady Conveys Single-emoji Response To Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's Text About NFL Future

When it comes to questions in the National Football League (NFL), few are more pressing than the ones surrounding Tom Brady’s future in the NFL. A number of veteran quarterbacks wait with bated breath as the six-time Super Bowl champion delays answering the questions surrounding his next destination in the NFL. It would now appear that just like the NFL, Hollywood also retains a keen interest in Tom Brady’s future. Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon texted Tom Brady to enquire if he was going to continue his stay in Boston.

Tom Brady text from Ben Affleck, Matt Damon gets single-emoji response

Tom Brady’s potentially league-changing decision rests with the Patriots star himself. However, Ben Affleck, who starred as ‘Batman’ in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, took it upon himself to end the wait regarding Tom Brady’s decision. Ben Affleck was on his media rounds to promote his upcoming film The Way Back on ESPN earlier this week. The Justice League star revealed on the show that he and Matt Damon decided to try and coax some information out of Tom Brady and his free agency.

Ben Affleck proceeded to text the Patriots star. Tom Brady, however, was least helpful. “Me and Matt (Damon) texted him (Tom Brady), ‘What’s the deal? You going or you staying?’ And this is what we got back… an emoji.” The shrug emoji was the one used by Tom Brady. The Tom Brady text from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, therefore, did not prove to be too fruitful.

Tom Brady trade: Free agency saga goes on

It is almost unfathomable to think about the Patriots without Tom Brady. However, it would now appear that the Patriots could, quite possibly, take to the field without Tom Brady for the first time in two decades. The Las Vegas Raiders remain known admirers of the 14-time Pro Bowler. The Dallas Cowboys also retain an outside interest on Tom Brady. However, there have been few reports of Tom Brady coming to a conclusion regarding his free agency.

