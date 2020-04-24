Matt Damon & His Family Stranded In A Small Town In Ireland; Read All The Details Here

Many Hollywood celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik have gone away to their home towns and farms during the Coronavirus quarantine. A similar initiative seems to have been taken by Hollywood actor, Matt Damon. According to reports, the actor has retired to a small, quaint town in Ireland to spend time in self-isolation. However, his residing in Ireland during the quarantine seems to be a forced decision as the actor could not return home.

Matt Damon and family self-isolate in the small town of Dalkey, Ireland

Matt Damon was reportedly shooting for Ridley Scott's, The Last Duel in Ireland itself when the lockdown was announced. The 49-year-old actor missed his chance to fly back home and got stranded in the small town of Dalkey. According to reports, Matt Damon's family was also with him and the Damons are now self-isolating in a seaside resort in the town.

Matt Damon got stuck in Dublin due to the lockdown, and now a few weeks in he looks like your cousin from Monaghan who's up for de weekend to go to de night club hai bai pic.twitter.com/U5W5V4QFls — Philly Byrne (@PhilipNByrne) April 13, 2020

Locals of Dalkey seem very happy to hear the news of Matt Damon's stay in their town during Coronavirus quarantine. Some have even run into the actor on their way. The movie also stars seems to have fit in right with the locals. A waitress from the town's Corner Note Cafe reportedly recalled how she had waited on Matt Damon's family. She also added they looked like any other people except for their American accent.

Matt Damon looks like your mate showing up for pre drinking with his going out clothes, two naggins and a bottle of Boost in his bag. pic.twitter.com/GdGdTCLbXk — 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙥𝙝 𝙅𝙤𝙮𝙘𝙚 (@JosephBJoyce) April 12, 2020

Matt Damon ag fanacht le currach amach ag an aifreann ar Inis Treabhair le mála lán le cácaí rísíní pic.twitter.com/GchdvOIZyu — Réamonn Ó Flatharta (@Reamonnmhaire) April 12, 2020

Before the Coronavirus quarantine was announced, Matt Damon was busy shooting for The Last Duel. The project is being helmed by Ridley Scott. It is a historical drama whose screenplay has been written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. This is Affleck and Damon's second collaboration after Good Will Hunting. The cast of the movie consists of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

