Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & Matt Damon Had Declined 'Brokeback Mountain'; Read

Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt are all popular stalwarts of the Hollywood industry. But these three phenomenal actors have one thing in common regarding their choice in films. Read on to know more on which decision these three actors were completely similar about.

Leonardo DiCaprio & two other actors had turned down Brokeback Mountain

The revolutionary movie Brokeback Mountain directed by Ang Lee was released in 2005 and featured Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead roles. But before Ang Lee was fixed for this movie, director Gus Van Sant was fairly interested in turning the novel that this film is based on, into a movie of his own.

The director had revealed that he wanted to cast the usual suspects of Hollywood for the lead roles but all of them declined. Read on to know more about what Gus Van Sant said in his interview with an international daily, 2 years back while reminiscing old memories.

Talking to a leading International daily, he said nobody wanted to do it. He revealed that he was working on the project back then and felt like they needed a really strong and famous cast but that didn't work out. He added that he asked the usual suspects like Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Ryan Phillippe but they all said no to the role.

Gus Van Sant also confessed during the interview back in 2018 that he should have gone ahead with an unknown cast and not worry about the lead actors. He said he was not ready for that and had no idea why. He concluded by pointing out that there was a sort of hiccup from his part or maybe something was off with him back then.

The screenplay writer and producers Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry confirmed the news and said Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt were approached but they had all declined. Brokeback Mountain was eventually directed by Ang Lee and went on to receive widespread acclaim. The movie won 3 out of 8 Academy Awards it was nominated for.

Check out the trailer of Brokeback Mountain here below.

