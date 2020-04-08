Matt LeBlanc Has A Cryptic Message About 'FRIENDS' Reunion Special; Read

Matt LeBlanc has an update for the FRIENDS fans out there. The actor who portrayed Joey in the series shared a piece of information about the FRIENDS cast reunion special which was put of hold amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He made an appearance on a pre-recorded segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show this week.

Matt Le Blanc delivers cryptic update on FRIENDS cast reunion special

Matt LeBlanc claimed on the show that they got the band back together without the instruments. According to a US publication, the actor's comments have led the fans to believe that the reunion has in-fact been already filmed. Further talking about the FRIENDS cast reunion, Matt added that it is the six of them talking about the good old days.

The special is set to feature the entire main FRIENDS cast which includes Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer.

The filming for the special was scheduled to begin late in March. According to a leading magazine, it was put on hold and pushed to May at the earliest. HBO and Warner Bros. have not yet commented on this but this is just another production that got sidelined due to the virus outbreak.

Ever since FRIENDS ended in 2004, fans have been desperately awaiting a reunion of the show. While they never got any official news, rumours were always doing rounds of the internet. A news publication revealed in November that the FRIENDS cast is in talks of a reunion happening at HBO Max. The deals were finalised and the reunion was officially announced in February.

It was confirmed that the FRIENDS cast will reunite for an "untitled unscripted special". All of the cast members took to their social media to officially announce the news. They shared the same picture and captioned it, "It's happening". The special was supposed to help kick off the HBO Max streaming service when it launches in mid-May.

