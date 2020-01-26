Hollywood, one of the most influential and biggest film industry of the world, is going through a phase of renaissance where fewer movies are opting for theatrical releases. According to a report, about 350 movies released in the United States of America last year. In this era of Digital emergence, Hollywood actors like Robert Downey Jr, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc, and Steve Carell have managed to sustain their position in the film industry. Here is a look at a claim to fame role of these actors, that have contributed to their stardom.

Robert Downey Jr, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc, and Steve Carell's claim to fame roles:

Robert Downey Jr

A popular face in the film industry, Robert Downey Jr made his celluloid debut in 1970 with a short role in father Robert Downey Sr's Pound, waited for two decades to land his best role. Reportedly, it was his role in Jon Favreau's Iron Man, that brought him worldwide appreciation and overdue limelight. Ever since, the 2008 film, Robert Downey Jr has featured in numerous films that minted huge numbers at the box office and earned him critical acclaim.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. Responds To Iron Man Cameo Rumours In Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston started her acting career with small roles in television shows. One of her breakthrough roles was Rachel Green in NBC's Friends. Reportedly, the actor was a little depressed after her first few television shows failed to perform. But Warren Littlefield, head of NBC, encouraged her to continue acting. His assurance, and the success of the 1994 series Friends, contributed to the success of the actor.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, And Other Hollywood Divas Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

Matt Leblanc

The American actor and comedian, Matt Leblanc, started his acting career with small roles in television series like Top of the Heaps, Vinnie and Bobby. Matt found success in the role of Joey Tribbiani in the 1994 hit series, Friends. The popular television show that ran for 12 years across 10 seasons, made him a household name. After his successful stint in Friends, the actor has featured in popular television series like Joey, Web Therapy, Man With A Plan, among others.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt And Other Hollywood Ex-flames Who Moved On Graciously

Steve Carell

Steve Carell was a familiar face in Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Jon Stewart. After his stint in the show, he featured in a few small comedy films like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and others. But it was the US version of The Office, that brought Steve Carell fame. From there, he had lead roles in multiple films and also received the best actor Oscar nomination for the 2014 drama Foxcatcher.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr On His Iconic 'Blackface' Role In Tropic Thunder: 'My Mum Was Not Happy'

Promo Image Courtesy: Robert Downey Jr. and Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.