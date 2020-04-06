Matt LeBlanc Reveals A Weird 'Friends' Experience With A Helicopter Shot Of His Roof, Read

Matt LeBlanc has once again created a buzz on the internet as he revealed to his fans a weird incident that he came across while his show Friends was still on the air. In a pre-recorded interview with talk show host, Kelly Clarkson, Matt LeBlanc who used to play Joey Tribbiani on Friends opened up about various things and how he feels to see the popularity of the show among the millennials even after so many years of it being written. Read on to know more details.

Matt LeBlanc recalls a strange thing that happened to him while starring in 'Friends'

Talkshow host, Kelly asked Matt how different his fans are from when the show used to air and now. Matt LeBlanc pointed out the fact that now people have the availability and resources to binge-watch, re-watch shows from all over the world. He states that earlier, people had to wait for each episode, they did not know how to record shows and therefore times are very different.

The actor recalled a strange incident and told Kelly that one day, he was casually flipping through channels on television and was watching the news. Suddenly, he came across a channel on television that had spilt its screen in 6 sections and on it were real-time shot of each of the houses of the star cast of Friends. Matt further explained that they were like helicopter shots with no information or news. Regardless of that, he stopped and watched the channel for a minute and as he saw all of the star casts’ residences and was embarrassed watching his own roof. The actor claims that when he saw his own roof on television, he instantly thought to himself that he needs a new roof. Later, when the helicopters went away, he brought a ladder out and went up there. Watch the video clip below.

