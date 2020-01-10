The Debate
'The Batman' Actor Robert Pattinson Says He Has Always Been A Fan Of The Character

Hollywood News

'The Batman' movie has created a buzz in the audience ever since its announcement. The lead actor of the film Robert Pattinson talks about his role. Read more

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
BATMAN

Robert Pattinson recently talked about his upcoming movie, The Batman in an interview. He said that the DC superhero, Batman is one intellectual property that has always attracted Hollywood's best actors and directors. Furthermore, he also said that his character has a legacy and a lineage attached to it. Moreover, Robert also discussed some details about The Batman. Let us take a look at it.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson And THESE Popular Actors Will Play Prominent Roles In 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson's shares some secrets about Batman movie 

As per online portals, the actor said that since childhood he has been a big fan of Batman and the role always attracted him. Furthermore, Robert talked about people who are still so interested in Batman comics and TV series. He also appreciated the actors who previously performed their role as Batman and moreover he added that all the actors never thought about the money that they were going to earn from the role but instead they all focused on bringing the comic character to life.

Before Robert Pattinson and after Adam West, Batman has been portrayed by the likes of Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Kevin Conroy. The team was also spotted shooting for their upcoming film The Batman. Take a look at pictures.

ALSO READ | The Batman's Shooting Begins; Commissioner Gordon Reaching Gotham Soon

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Goes On Floors, Cast Spotted In London

ALSO READ | Kristen Stewart Says She's Proud Of Robert Pattinson For Bagging The Role Of Batman

Details about The Batman 

The movie is expected to be the first in the Batman trilogy. Ever since the announcement fans were eager to know about the much-awaited film. The movie will be directed by Matt Reeves who has directed films like War for the Planet of the Apes, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and many more. The Batman will release on June 25, 2021.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Channel 'Today' 

 

 

Published:
