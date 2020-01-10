'The Batman' Actor Robert Pattinson Says He Has Always Been A Fan Of The Character

Robert Pattinson recently talked about his upcoming movie, The Batman in an interview. He said that the DC superhero, Batman is one intellectual property that has always attracted Hollywood's best actors and directors. Furthermore, he also said that his character has a legacy and a lineage attached to it. Moreover, Robert also discussed some details about The Batman. Let us take a look at it.

Robert Pattinson's shares some secrets about Batman movie

As per online portals, the actor said that since childhood he has been a big fan of Batman and the role always attracted him. Furthermore, Robert talked about people who are still so interested in Batman comics and TV series. He also appreciated the actors who previously performed their role as Batman and moreover he added that all the actors never thought about the money that they were going to earn from the role but instead they all focused on bringing the comic character to life.

Before Robert Pattinson and after Adam West, Batman has been portrayed by the likes of Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Kevin Conroy. The team was also spotted shooting for their upcoming film The Batman. Take a look at pictures.

Can confirm 100% as he never revealed his face but is this Robert.....!? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/MX90S7bqol — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

Is this London or Gotham.....?

Filming The Batman 🦇 outside my offices this morning! 👍 @empiremagazine pic.twitter.com/Mszt5wLcYG — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

Details about The Batman

The movie is expected to be the first in the Batman trilogy. Ever since the announcement fans were eager to know about the much-awaited film. The movie will be directed by Matt Reeves who has directed films like War for the Planet of the Apes, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and many more. The Batman will release on June 25, 2021.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Channel 'Today'

