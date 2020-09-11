Netflix Halloween Line-up 2020 Is Full Of Spooky Movies & Series; 'Rebecca' To 'Ratched'

Netflix’s Halloween special is all set to send chills down your spine. From Korean Zombie movies to Vampire drama, this year’s line-up is sure to astonish you adding lots of surprises to the spookiness of the weather. Here, we have listed the chronological order of the movies that will keep you entertained throughout the Halloween season.
#Alive (September 8)
- Director: Cho II-hyung
- Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Lee Hyun Wook, So Hee Jung, Jeon Bae Soo, Kim Hak Seon, Lee Chae Kyung, Joo Bo Bi and Jin So Yeon
The Babysitter: Killer Queen (September 10)
- Director: McG
- Cast: Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, Helen Hong
The Paramedic (September 16)
- Director: Carles Torras
- Cast: Mario Casas, Déborah François, Guillermo Pfening, Celso Bugallo, Pol Monen, Raúl Jiménez and María Rodríguez
Ratched (September 18)
- Creator: Evan Romansky
- Cast: Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Sharon Stone, Charlie Carver
La Révolution
- Creator: Aurélien Molas
- Cast: Amir El Kacem, Lionel Erdogan, Marilou Aussilloux, Isabel Gonzalez, Gaïa Weiss, Julien Frison, Laurent Lucas, Amelia Lacquemant.
The Binding (October 2)
- Director: Domenico De Feudis
- Cast: Mia Maestro, Riccardo Scamarcio, Mariella Lo Sardo, Giulia Patrignani, Federica Rosellini, and Raffaella D’Avella
Hubie Halloween (October 7)
- Director: Steven Brill
- Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, with Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (October 14)
- Director: Rachel Talalay
- Cast: Tamara Smart, Oona Laurence, Alessio Scalzotto, Ian Ho, Tamsen McDonough, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Lynn Masako Cheng, Ty Consiglio, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, Ricky He, with Indya Moore and Tom Felton
Rebecca (October 21)
- Director: Ben Wheatley
- Cast: Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, Bill Paterson
Cadaver (October 22)
- Director: Jarand Herdal
- Cast: Gitte Witt, Thorbjørn Harr, Thomas Gullestad, Maria Grazia De Meo, Trine Wiggen, Bente Børsum, Jonathan Rodriguez, Stig Frode Henriksen and Helge Jordal
His House (October 30)
- Director: Remi Weekes
- Cast: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku And Matt Smith
