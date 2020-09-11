Netflix Halloween Line-up 2020 Is Full Of Spooky Movies & Series; 'Rebecca' To 'Ratched'

Netflix’s Halloween special is all set to send chills down your spine. From Korean Zombie movies to Vampire drama, this year’s line-up is sure to astonish you adding lots of surprises to the spookiness of the weather. Here, we have listed the chronological order of the movies that will keep you entertained throughout the Halloween season.

#Alive (September 8)

Director: Cho II-hyung

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Lee Hyun Wook, So Hee Jung, Jeon Bae Soo, Kim Hak Seon, Lee Chae Kyung, Joo Bo Bi and Jin So Yeon

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (September 10)

Director: McG

Cast: Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, Helen Hong

The Paramedic (September 16)

Director: Carles Torras

Cast: Mario Casas, Déborah François, Guillermo Pfening, Celso Bugallo, Pol Monen, Raúl Jiménez and María Rodríguez

Ratched (September 18)

Creator: Evan Romansky

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Sharon Stone, Charlie Carver

La Révolution

Creator: Aurélien Molas

Cast: Amir El Kacem, Lionel Erdogan, Marilou Aussilloux, Isabel Gonzalez, Gaïa Weiss, Julien Frison, Laurent Lucas, Amelia Lacquemant.

The Binding (October 2)

Director: Domenico De Feudis

Cast: Mia Maestro, Riccardo Scamarcio, Mariella Lo Sardo, Giulia Patrignani, Federica Rosellini, and Raffaella D’Avella

Hubie Halloween (October 7)

Director: Steven Brill

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, with Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (October 14)

Director: Rachel Talalay

Cast: Tamara Smart, Oona Laurence, Alessio Scalzotto, Ian Ho, Tamsen McDonough, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Lynn Masako Cheng, Ty Consiglio, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, Ricky He, with Indya Moore and Tom Felton

Rebecca (October 21)

Director: Ben Wheatley

Cast: Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, Bill Paterson

Cadaver (October 22)

Director: Jarand Herdal

Cast: Gitte Witt, Thorbjørn Harr, Thomas Gullestad, Maria Grazia De Meo, Trine Wiggen, Bente Børsum, Jonathan Rodriguez, Stig Frode Henriksen and Helge Jordal

His House (October 30)

Director: Remi Weekes

Cast: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku And Matt Smith

