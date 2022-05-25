Matthew McConaughey, Taylor Swift & More Hollywood Celebs Condemn Texas Mass Shooting

In a grim act of terror, a mass shooting in an elementary school in Texas claimed the lives of at least 21 including 19 kids. The incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde when an 18-yr-old opened fire at the school which has an enrollment of under 600 students. Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed that the suspected gunman was identified as Salvador Ramos and is believed to be killed by the responding officers.

Following the mass shooting, politicians including former US president Barack Obama and more condemned the heinous act of gun violence and called for strict measures. Hollywood celebrities followed suit and critically slammed a series of mass shootings that took place in the US including the Buffalo supermarket shooting.

Matthew McConaughey, Taylor Swift & more H'wood celebs on Texas school shooting

Interstellar actor Matthew McConaughey took to his social media to pen a lengthy note condemning the act of terror that took place in his homeland and claimed that the recent incident is proof that 'we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us'. He urged every American to ask themselves ''What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?"

He called on every parent to 're-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs' and added, ''We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue." He also believed that this is an 'epidemic that we can control' and wrote, ''we all know we can do better.''

On the other hand, as per Rolling Stone, Sour singer Olivia Rodrigo addressed the crowd at Greek Theater in LA in wake of the Texas school shooting by stating, ''I wish we would never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.''

Grammy-award winning singer Taylor Swift was filled with 'rage and grief' and 'broken by the murders in Uvalde' as she slammed the rise of mass shootings in the country by mentioning 'Buffalo and Laguna Woods' incidents. ''By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep,'' the 32-year-old tweeted.

Other celebrities to condemned the Texas shooting were Missy Elliot, Offset, Lauren Jauregui, The Chainsmokers, Jon Batiste and more. Check out their tweets below.

14 babies bro. 14. — PRELUDE (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2022

Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 24, 2022

We living in some TRYING TIMES… It’s Heavy…😞I am praying for everyone that is struggling MENTALLY/FINANCIALLY/PHYSICALLY that some PEACE be RESTORED! So many in the world is dealing with pain & I don’t have the answers but I send you LOVE virtually💜🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 25, 2022

Our hearts go out to those in texas at the Robb elementary school and everyone effected. Something has to change in this country. We are the only country where kids go to school and could wind up shot. — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 24, 2022

We need to make some changes now — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) May 24, 2022

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@officiallymcconaughey/taylorswift/AP