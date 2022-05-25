Americans Grieve As 19 Students Among 21 Killed In Horrific Texas School Shooting

Quick links:
The Texas school shooting is the "most horrific" among the 27 school shootings in the US in 2022, as per Education Week. It is reminiscent of the Sandy Hook attack that killed 22 children in 2012.
The attacker identified as Salvador Ramos was gunned down by officers. Ramos was carrying a handgun & AR-15 Rifle when he ran from one classroom to another raining bullets, said Texas Guv Greg Abbott
Ramos had fatally shot his grandmother before he went on a killing spree on Tuesday, said Sergeant Erik Estrada from Texas Department Public Safety.
Hours after the attack, frantic parents desperately searched for their children after Texas school shooting. Meanwhile, Police announced that they gunned down Salvador Ramos.
Officers helped terrified and grieving parents reach Uvalde Memorial Hospital as others waited outside the school and local civic center, hoping that their children are alive.
US President Joe Biden showed his readiness to counter the relentless mass shootings that have gripped America. In an emotional address to the nation, Biden also called for new gun restrictions.
The attack took place even after the assailant had hinted at his intentions through his Instagram account, which has now been taken down.