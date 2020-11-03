Matthew McConaughey's Birthday: Can You Answer These Questions About 'Lone Star' Actor

Quick links:
Matthew McConaughey made his acting debut in 1992 with the television show Unsolved Mysteries. Before that, he starred in several TV commercials. His work in TV includes Eastbound & Down, True Detective and more. Matthew McConaughey's movies include Dazed and Confused, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, The Wedding Planner, Failure to Launch, Tropic Thunder, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar, The Dark Tower, The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and more.
McConaughey's act as Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club earned him his first and only Oscar till now in Best Actor Category. McConaughey met Camila Alves in 2006. He and Alves became engaged on December 25, 2011, and were married in a private Catholic ceremony. On the occasion of Matthew McConaughey's birthday, here is a quiz based on his movies, trivia and facts.
