Matthew McConaughey's Birthday: Can You Answer These Questions About 'Lone Star' Actor

Matthew McConaughey made his acting debut in 1992 with the television show Unsolved Mysteries. Before that, he starred in several TV commercials. His work in TV includes Eastbound & Down, True Detective and more. Matthew McConaughey's movies include Dazed and Confused, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, The Wedding Planner, Failure to Launch, Tropic Thunder, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar, The Dark Tower, The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and more.

McConaughey's act as Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club earned him his first and only Oscar till now in Best Actor Category. McConaughey met Camila Alves in 2006. He and Alves became engaged on December 25, 2011, and were married in a private Catholic ceremony. On the occasion of Matthew McConaughey's birthday, here is a quiz based on his movies, trivia and facts.

Matthew McConaughey's quiz

1. Which movie marked the debut of Matthew McConaughey?

My Boyfriend’s Back

Angels in The Outfield

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Life in Vain

2. Which Trish Yearwood's music video starred Matthew McConaughey?

Glory Daze

Walkaway Joe

Larger Than Life

Contact

3. Which movie features Matthew alongside Jennifer Lopez?

How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days

The Wedding Planner

Sahara

Failure to Launch

4. Which movie starred Matthew as a protégé to Al Pacino?

Tiptoes

Sahara

Beef: It’s What’s for Dinner

Failure to Launch

5. For which movie Matthew McConaughey received the Saturn Awards for best actor?

Killer Joe

Dallas Buyers Club

True Detective

The Wedding Planner

6. Which movie starred Matthew McConaughey alongside Jeremy Strong?

The Beach Bum

White Boy Rick

Sing

Gold

7. Which talk show was hosted by Matthew McConaughey?

Late Night Show

Late Late Show

Saturday Night Live

The Matthew Nights

8. Name Matthew McConaughey's memoir?

Free State of Jones

Gold

Watch

Greenlights

9. Which Christopher Nolan movie featured McConaughey?

White Boy Rick

Interstellar

South Park

Free State of Jones

10. Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves belongs to which field?

Movies

Modelling

Literature

Filmmaking

Matthew McConaughey's quiz - answers

My Boyfriend’s Back

Walkaway Joe

The Wedding Planner

Killer Joe

The Beach Bum

Saturday Night Live

Greenlights

Interstellar

Modelling

