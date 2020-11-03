Last Updated:

Matthew McConaughey's Birthday: Can You Answer These Questions About 'Lone Star' Actor

Matthew McConaughey is celebrating his birthday on November 4. On the occasion of Matthew McConaughey's birthday, here is a quiz based on the actor.

Aditi Sharma
Matthew McConaughey's birthday

Matthew McConaughey made his acting debut in 1992 with the television show Unsolved Mysteries. Before that, he starred in several TV commercials. His work in TV includes Eastbound & Down, True Detective and more. Matthew McConaughey's movies include Dazed and Confused, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, The Wedding Planner, Failure to Launch, Tropic Thunder, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar, The Dark Tower, The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and more.

McConaughey's act as Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club earned him his first and only Oscar till now in Best Actor Category. McConaughey met Camila Alves in 2006. He and Alves became engaged on December 25, 2011, and were married in a private Catholic ceremony. On the occasion of Matthew McConaughey's birthday, here is a quiz based on his movies, trivia and facts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

the sunday before #greenlightsbook tuesday 10/20/20

A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on

Matthew McConaughey's quiz

1. Which movie marked the debut of Matthew McConaughey?

  • My Boyfriend’s Back
  • Angels in The Outfield
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre
  • Life in Vain

2. Which Trish Yearwood's music video starred Matthew McConaughey?

  • Glory Daze
  • Walkaway Joe
  • Larger Than Life
  • Contact

3. Which movie features Matthew alongside Jennifer Lopez?

  • How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days
  • The Wedding Planner
  • Sahara
  • Failure to Launch

4. Which movie starred Matthew as a protégé to Al Pacino?

  • Tiptoes
  • Sahara
  • Beef: It’s What’s for Dinner
  • Failure to Launch

5. For which movie Matthew McConaughey received the Saturn Awards for best actor?

  • Killer Joe
  • Dallas Buyers Club
  • True Detective
  • The Wedding Planner

6. Which movie starred Matthew McConaughey alongside Jeremy Strong?

  • The Beach Bum
  • White Boy Rick
  • Sing
  • Gold

7.  Which talk show was hosted by Matthew McConaughey?

  • Late Night Show
  • Late Late Show
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Matthew Nights

8.      Name Matthew McConaughey's memoir?

  • Free State of Jones
  • Gold
  • Watch
  • Greenlights

9. Which Christopher Nolan movie featured McConaughey?

  • White Boy Rick
  • Interstellar
  • South Park
  • Free State of Jones

10.   Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves belongs to which field?

  • Movies
  • Modelling
  • Literature
  • Filmmaking

Matthew McConaughey's quiz - answers

  • My Boyfriend’s Back
  • Walkaway Joe
  • The Wedding Planner
  • Killer Joe
  • The Beach Bum
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Greenlights
  • Interstellar
  • Modelling

