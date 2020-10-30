Matthew McConaughey Confesses He Wanted To Play 'The Hulk' In The MCU

Matthew McConaughey is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning actor has recently shared that he wanted to play Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The character is currently essayed by Mark Ruffalo.

Matthew McConaughey wanted to play the Hulk

In a recent conversation with Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused podcast (via/Film), Matthew McConaughey disclosed that he desired to portray the Hulk. The host and the actor were talking about the ‘70s TV show, The Incredible Hulk featuring Lou Ferrigno in the titular role. During their candid chat, Horowitz asked McConaughey if he ever wanted to play Bruce Banner. The Academy Award winner replied that he wanted to essay the character. He hinted that he even showed his interest to the makers. But he recalled that they said, “No, thank you,” to him.

The character of Bruce Banner / Hulk has been played by several actors over the decades. It includes Billy Bixby, Lou Ferrigno, and Eric Bana. One of the most well-known stars to portray the character was Edward Norton. He was seen playing the role in the 2008 film, The Incredible Hulk. However, due to creative issues, Norton stepped down from the character.

Then, Mark Ruffalo replaced Edward Norton as Bruce Banner / Hulk in the MCU. He debuted as the Marvel comics character in 2012 release The Avengers. The actor went on to play the role Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He is now one of the few actors from the original six Avengers to still be a part of the MCU. The actor might appear again in an upcoming She-Hulk series. He is yet to get his own solo film of the character.

Matthew McConaughey made his acting debut in 1992 with the television show, Unsolved Mysteries. His work in TV includes Eastbound & Down, True Detective and more. Matthew McConaughey's movies include Dazed and Confused, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, The Wedding Planner, Failure to Launch, Tropic Thunder, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar, The Dark Tower and more. McConaughey act as Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club earned him his first and only Oscar till now, in Best Actor Category.

