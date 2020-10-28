Matthew McConaughey Reveals His Alternate Career Choices Back In The Day

Actor Matthew McConaughey who has recently released his memoir Greenlights appeared in Oprah Winfrey's show for an episode of the Apple TV+ series called The Oprah Conversation. Interstellar actor Matthew revealed the career options he was considering back in the day before he decided to stick to acting. Read on to know the complete story.

Matthew McConaughey's appearance at the Oprah Winfrey show

According to a clip obtained by Entertainment Weekly, he talked about how he considered about being a high school football coach, symphony orchestra leader, a wildlife guide, and a school teacher before deciding to stick to his actor profession. He revealed stating that he was determined to make a career as an actor and felt like even if it was harder for him, he may have more reward for him on the other side.

Matthew McConaughey's movies include he Wedding Planner (2001), How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Failure to Launch (2006), Fool's Gold (2008), and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) to name a few. He earned major appreciation in the 2013 released movie Dallas Buyers Club, HBO's crime anthology series True Detective, and Interstellar to name a few.

Matthew McConaughey's memoir Greenlights

McConaughey's memoir Greenlights was published on October 20 this year. The book was published by the Crown imprint of Crown Publishing Group. McConaughey shares stories and insights from his life in chronological order. Currently, Matthew has been promoting his memoir on Instagram as well. He recently conducted a virtual book tour with many prominent celebrities as well. Here are some images that the actor shared recently via his Instagram account.

Matthew is currently filming for a voice role in the American computer-animated musical comedy film called Sing 2. The film is a sequel to the 2016 movie. The computer-animated movie will be released in December next year. The Sing 2 cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly.

