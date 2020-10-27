Matthew McConaughey Opens Up On Being A Practicing Christian In Liberal-leaning Hollywood

Matthew McConaughey has been busy promoting his memoir Greenlights which dropped back on October 20, 2020. In his promotional rounds for the memoir, Matthew has opened up about a number of aspects of his life which have shaped him as a performer on-screen. A few days back, The Dallas Buyers Club actor had appeared at Bill Maher's talk show where he revealed how taking a sabbatical from Hollywood for 20 months allowed him to transition from cookie-cutter rom-com films to serious dramatic roles. Recently, the actor also appeared in Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he opened up about his faith.

Matthew McConaughey's religion conversation

Matthew aced through a number of current topics like the cancel culture, defunding the police, and his faith. While talking about being a practising Christian in Hollywood, Matthew expressed that he has not been subjected to any uncalled problems, but has definitely watched others in Hollywood be less vocal about their faith. The performance of Matthew McConaughey in Dallas Buyers Club had earned him an Oscar and the actor had thanked god for the achievement, along with his late father during the acceptance speech.

Matthew recalled many instances where he was on stage receiving an award in front of his peers in Hollywood. The crowd, according to McConaughey, consisted of people who he has prayed with before dinner multiple times. However, when he thanked God on stage, the same people stop themselves from clapping as being a practising religious person in the overtly liberal-leaning Hollywood can be deemed as career suicide for many actors. Matthew expressed that he reads the room and understands them acknowledging his love for his religion can make it difficult for them to get a job in the future.

While Matthew McConaughey's movies like Interstellar and Contact have explored the realm of science, the actor is also vocal about how he believes that religion and science 'dance together' and that they are not contradictory to one another. Matthew' first book, Greenlights is now out. The book categories the events which took place in Matthew's life to be green, red, or yellow lights, ranging from how they either sped him up or slowed him down.

