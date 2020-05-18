Matthew Perry Back In The Game With Dating App Raya Post Breakup With Molly Hurwitz

Actor Matthew Perry, who is widely known for his role as Chandler Bing from FRIENDS, split up from his 'secret' romance of more than two years earlier this month. It seems that the actor is now ready to get into the dating game. As reported by a news daily, Perry is now back on a high-profile dating app and is reportedly quite active on the app.

Matthew Perry is back on the high-profile dating app Raya

The 50-year-old star is back on the invite-only dating app named Raya which tends to be more exclusive from Tinder. The actor's split from his 29-year-old girlfriend Molly Hurwitz was confirmed on May 1 by a news source. The news daily also reported that Matthew Perry is texting girls on the app and is making his way back into the online dating game.

According to the report, the actor deleted his Raya profile after he started dating Molly Hurwitz. Talking about their breakup, a news source stated a source saying that the breakup was very amicable and both Perry and Hurwitz have decided to go their separate ways. The source also stated that the breakup happened very recently.

The news of Matthew Perry's relationship came as a total shock for fans as the actor was believed to be single for many years. But it seems like the duo managed to hide it really well from fans. It was reported back in December that Molly Hurwitz is 'secretly' dating someone for a while.

It was later in February when Molly reportedly gushed over Matthew Perry in a Valentine's Day post on her social media. As reported by a leading magazine, the post was captioned as, "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite". However, the news of the split also disappointed Perry's FRIENDS co-stars including his on-screen love interest Courteney Cox.

According to reports, Cox was rooting for Matthew Perry's relationship with Molly Hurwitz to work out and for him to settle down. Before Hurwitz, the actor had reportedly been single after he ended his long-term relationship with actor Lizzy Caplan in 2012. He had a six-year-long relationship with the Masters of Sex actor.

Meanwhile, the FRIENDS cast announced back in February that they would be sitting down to shoot a special unscripted reunion episode with the cast. The episode was supposed to be filmed by the end of March but was put on hold amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the special to be shot. The cast has assured their fans that the reunion will go on the floors as soon as it is safe and their schedules are reworked.

