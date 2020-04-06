Jennifer Aniston And Matthew Perry's FRIENDS References For COVID-19 Will Make You Go ROFL

Matthew Perry has once again killed the internet with his Chandler Bing reference amid the Coronavirus pandemic and so has his co-star Jennifer Aniston with a FRIENDS reference for the same. With a global pandemic growing across the world, Jennifer and Matthew's FRIENDS based humour comes at the perfect time to relieve the stress of the fans. As the two co-stars recreated the sit-com based humour, all fans are can say is "Could it be any more apt?"

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston's FRIENDS references for Coronavirus

Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing is known for his sarcastic comments and it seems that Matthew closely resembles Chandler in real life too. Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Greene has the most apt comeback for everything. On Saturday, Matthew took to social media to share a Coronavirus based post. He shared a picture that said, "Could we be in any more of a Pandemic?", recreating his character's popular style from the sitcom.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston took to her social media stories and shared a FRIENDS based reference. She shared a still from the show where Chandler and Joey are busy watching TV all day and Phoebe insists that they should go out and meet some people. Joey wittily responds to her like a caveman and says, "No, Inside Good, Outside Bad". This still from the sitcom fits perfectly for the current COVID-19 situation and makes people realise that Outside is indeed bad at this moment.

This is not the first time that Matthew Perry made a humour based reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. He earlier took to his social media to share a post that had an animated Batman covering his face with his cape. The image said "Cough like Batman! Now go wash those hands with soap".

