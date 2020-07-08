Matthew Perry Reduces The Selling Price Of His Batman-themed Luxurious LA Penthouse

Matthew Perry is apparently planning to sell off his luxurious Los Angeles property. Matthew Perry's penthouse is situated on the 40th floor of a luxury high rise apartment building, Century. The grand penthouse is located next to Beverly Hills.

According to various reports, Matthew Perry listed his penthouse for sale last year. However, the actor could not sell off his property and he is now reportedly modifying the price tag to make it more affordable.

Matthew Perry lowers the selling price of his luxurious penthouse in Los Angeles

According to a report, Matthew Perry listed his luxurious Los Angeles property at $35 million last year. But the property remained unsold for the entire year. This is why Matthew Perry has now reportedly reduced the selling price by $8 million. The penthouse in Century is now available at $27 million.

Further in the report, the penthouse is described as a 'mansion in the sky'. The luxurious property is spread across 9,300-square-foot. Moreover, the penthouse also has a Batman theme, as Matthew Perry is a huge fan of the caped crusader. There are several Batman themed items all around the penthouse. The property has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and four terraces with a view of Los Angeles.

Reports also revealed that the bedrooms in the penthouse featured expanded walk-in closets. The house also had an exclusive plush sitting area. The penthouse also boasts an open concept living room and a custom screening room for the residents.

Matthew Perry bought this luxurious Los Angeles property back in 2017. However, he will not be selling it for a loss as he paid $20 million for its possession. Even at $27 million, the actor can still earn a sizable profit.

On the work front, Matthew Perry and the cast of FRIENDS might soon have a special reunion episode. A FRIENDS reunion starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry was all set to begin filming this year. However, the production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the reunion was set to film in August of this year.

[Promo from Matthew Perry Instagram]

