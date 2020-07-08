Aparshakti Khurana gives musical twist to the childhood game, leaves netizens into splits

The bond between the Khurrana brothers is an enviable one. Besides Ayushmann and Aparshakti being a talented pair of siblings, they also make sure to be each other's support system. The hilarious video shared by Aparshakti Khurana doing the famous 'Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo' with elder brother Ayushmann Khurrana has been given an interesting twist by the former. Apashakti has converted the game into a song now. The actor shared the video on social media where the game has been converted into a song and the netizens can’t control their laughter over the same.

Aparshakti gives a unique twist to childhood game

Aparshakti who had shared the game earlier had captioned it and written that both the brothers are a pro when it comes to playing it and they have their own modified version of it. Now since the game has been added with some peppy beats and music, the fans of the two cannot hold on to their laughter and takes o the same. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor’s sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap was the first one to leave a hilarious comment by commenting laughter emoticons. Followed by Tahira’s comments were Aparshakti’s wife Aakriti Ahuja, who laughed her heart out after watching the video.

Apart from the two, several fans of the two stars also echoed similar sentiments in the comment section. One of the users hailed the song and wrote that the video is really cool. Another user praised the video and wrote that he was laughing his heart out till the end. Another user tagged the video as “super cool.” A fourth user chimed in and wrote that he loved the video and also commented that all the songs of the two actors are soothing and have a rejuvenating feel.

Aparshaki while sharing the game on July 5 mentioned that their personalized rendition of the game is called 'Aam Lelo Selam Saali' and it honestly sounds more funnier that way. He wrote, "PS- some people call it Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo in bachpan but we always called it Aam Lelo Selam Saali.” Fans of both the actors have showered the post with their likes and comments especially for the major sibling goals that the adorable duo has set for everyone.

