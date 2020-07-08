Kim Kardashian Is A Disciplinarian Mom With Fixed Time For Cuddles; Read Details Here

Kim Kardashian seems to be pretty strict when it comes to parenting her four children. Her inspiration is said to be 'Momager' Kris Jenner. The Hollywood celeb has almost been compared to a 'headmistress' who manages to keep her kids in control with even designated times for cuddles. Here's what it is about.

Kim Kardashian's parenting rules

According to an interview of an international portal with a source close to Kim Kardashian, there are rules, schedules and expectations that have to be met when it comes to her children. The children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are allowed no exceptions to these rules and often their fun is sacrificed to the process. If they ever throw a tantrum, their favourite possessions are locked away until they behave properly again.

The source also revealed in the interview that for Kim Kardashian, it is all about instilling the right values to her kids. She also focusses a lot on their talent and other activities, but this apparently leaves hardly any time for play or enjoyment. Kim also seems to have hired a group of excellent house helps who play with the children and the latter know that she is never to be "interrupted" while working.

Further in the interview, the source said that Kim Kardashian makes sure to spend 15 minutes of one-on-one time with each of her kids. But even this has to be scheduled around her work and phone calls. But their time is usually spent cuddling and taking a lot of selfies.

Kim Kardashian's strict rules for the nannies

According to reports of the source, Kim Kardashian also has rules for the nannies who manage her four children 24 hours. The team of six nannies who are a part of the Kardashian-West household have to strictly adhere to a long list of do's and dont's. This also apparently includes not talking to Kanye West according to the source. He likes to know about the kids from either Kim or the head nanny.

The nannies are also not allowed to attend calls on mobile phones while they are working and if caught, they can be fired. The source also revealed in the interview that there is a big manual for them to follow based on how they are to treat each of Kim and Kanye's children. The source also added that every activity of the children are planned from the time they wake up to the time they go to sleep.

In the interview, the source also mentioned that these nannies are appointed to attend to every need of the children, two at a time are present in the house. There is also the head nanny who manages the diaries of the four kids and also is the only person allowed to talk to Kanye. Other then these, there are people appointed for positions of language tutors, chef, drivers, music teachers and personal trainers.

