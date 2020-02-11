Matthew Perry Reveals His 'Mancrush' And It Is Too Hilarious To Miss Out

Matthew Perry, best known for his Friends’ character Chandler Bing, managed to make us fall for him with his sarcastic stint on the popular American sitcom. Chandler Bing is one of the most loved and popular characters that has ever been on the television, and when Chandler Bing debuted on Instagram, he managed to take the whole world by surprise.

Matthew Perry reveals his ‘Mancrush’

Matthew Perry recently took to the social media site to share his third post. He shared a picture of him sharing a hearty laugh with former US President Barack Obama. Perry is often popular among his friends for his unmatchable wit and it looks like Obama is the latest to join his long list of fans.

Matthew Perry also revealed in the caption that Barack Obama is his “Mancrush”. In the picture, both Perry and Obama can be grinning as the latter has his hand on the Friends actor's shoulder. In just three days of joining Instagram, Perry has already managed to rack up a whopping 4.6 million followers.

Check out Matthew Perry’s post here:

Ever since Matthew Perry joined the social media platform, fans have not been able to stop rejoicing about it. His Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston was the happiest when Perry decided to join Instagram. She even shared a post with a Friends reference in the caption.

