Matthew Perry FINALLY Joins Instagram, Could It BE Any More Exciting?

Matthew Perry has joined the photo-sharing platform Instagram on Thursday much to the surprise of his fans all over the world. The last from the Friends gang to join this social media, Matthew Perry had his fans wait with bated breath after his cryptic tweet on twitter earlier on Wednesday hinting at "Big news coming...". The platform naturally suffered a technical glitch as soon as everyone's most beloved Friends icon Chandler Bing joined it as about 26500 fans of the actor followed him within 5 minutes of his debut.

Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow announced the big news through her Instagram account with a caption that read, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife". She also shared a throwback photograph of herself with Perry. Fans of the iconic TV show certainly have gone into a frenzy over this announcement and can totally reciprocate with Phoebe saying, "my eyes MY EYES!!"

Take a look:

Read | Matthew Perry adds fuel to F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion rumour with THIS tweet

Matthew Perry wrote in his Instagram bio, 'What is this, my Instagram account?' with a profile picture of himself sleeping and hugging a yellow and black stuffed happy face emoji pillow. He is the last of his Friends co-stars to join Insta as Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer are already on Instagram.

Read | Courteney Cox-Matthew Perry selfie brings joy to 'Friends' co-stars

The TV show FRIENDS is considered one of the most iconic TV shows ever made. The show recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and fans could not help but ask for a reunion special with their five favourite friends namely Chandler Bing, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay, and Joey Tribbianni. On Wednesday, the FRIENDS fandom went into a frenzy when Chandler Bing a.k.a. Matthew Perry took to Twitter and wrote, “Big news coming…”. This little tweet led the show’s fans to speculate about a possible reunion of the five friends or a spinoff.

Take a look:

Big news coming... — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

Read | Matthew Perry believes 'Joker' copied his dance moves from 'Friends'

On the work front

The Canadian-American actor was last seen in a film in 2009 in the comedy film 17 Again. He had ventured into production with a CBS sitcom The Odd Couple in which he played the lead role as Oscar Madison along with actor Thomas Lennon. The show premiered in 2015 and ran for three seasons until 2017.

Read | Matthew Perry’s best films that will make you see him beyond Chandler Bing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.