Matthias Schoenaerts To Star In 'Django' Series Based On Sergio Corbucci's '1966 Western'

Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts is all set to play the lead role in Django, a "high-concept reimagining" of the classic Western to be produced as a 10-episode TV series for Sky and Canal+. The series is loosely based on Sergio Corbucci's 1966 feature film Django and will reportedly be set in the Wild West of the 1860s and 1870s. The series will be produced by ITV Studios' Italian TV producers Cattleya (Gomorrah, ZeroZeroZero) and acclaimed French production banner Atlantique Productions (Midnight Sun, The Eddy).

More about Django plot

The series follows Sarah and John, who assume they have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone openly. On the other hand, Django is haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier as he pursues searching for his daughter, whom he believes may have survived the killing. Django is then appalled to find her marrying a guy named John in the city of New Babylon. John's daughter Sarah warns Django to leave as he may put New Babylon into jeopardy, but he, believing the city is in danger, is firm in his resolve of not losing his daughter twice.

The first few episodes will be directed by Francesca Comencini who will also be the series production designer. Django is created and written by Leonardo Fasoli along with Maddalena Ravagli who collaborated and co-wrote the series treatment with Francesco Cenni and Michele Pellegrini. The series production is expected to begin by May 2021.

More about Matthias Schoenaerts

Matthias Schoenartz is a Belgium actor, film producer and graffiti artist who made his acting debut at age 13 with the 1992 Belgian film Daens. It was nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film. He is well known for his starring roles as Filip in Loft (2008), Jacky Vanmarsenille in Bullhead (2011) and Ali in the BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominee Rust and Bone (2012), for which he won the César Award for Most Promising Actor. His other film roles include Eric Deeds in The Drop (2014), Bruno von Falk in Suite Française (2015), Gabriel Oak in Far from the Madding Crowd (2015), Hans Axgil in The Danish Girl (2015) and Uncle Vanya in Red Sparrow (2018).

His most recent film appearances were in Netflix's The Old Guard (2020) starring Charlize Theron and Brothers By Blood (2020) by director Jeremie Guez. Schoenaerts will next be seen in filmmaker Terrence Malick''s The Way of the Wind and an untitled movie from director David O Russell, co-starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana and Robert De Niro.

