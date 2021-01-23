Joel Kinnaman Does His Interview In Boxers, Shares Video On Instagram

Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman is all set for his new movie. With the ongoing pandemic, people are asked to stay at home for their safety. Following the rules, the actor is usually busy on video calls for meetings or promotions. While attending a Zoom interview for his upcoming movie, Joel Kinnaman's fiancee Kelly Gale gave a BTS of his attire. The actor was seen wearing a tee-shirt while pairing it up with his brief/underwear. His fiancee made fun of him while he was on his Zoom interview. Joel took to his Instagram to share the video that was shot by his fiancee. His caption reads, "Not spending a ton of money on styling these days... #BrothersByBlood coming out tomorrow in select theaters and on VOD" Check it out.

Joel Kinnaman's Zoom Interview

Not only this video is proof that Joel wears his brief during meetings, but Kelly also shared a snap on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Came downstairs and found Joel doing his press interviews in his boxers. The benefits of working from home I guess. Now watch his new movie, it’s epic and it comes out tomorrow.”. Check it out.

(Image credit: Kelly Gale's Instagram story)

Joel Kinnaman's Brothers By Blood

Joel Kinnaman is all set to play the character of Michael Flood in the American-French-Belgian crime drama film. The film is directed and produced by Jeremie Guez. The movie is based on the 1991 novel Brotherly Love, written by Pete Dexter. The movie also features Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Kinnaman, Maika Monroe, Paul Schneider, Nicholas Crovetti and Ryan Phillippe. The movie is now available to watch at home.

About Joel Kinnaman's fiancee Kelly Gale

Kelly Gale is a Swedish-Australian model of Indian and Australian heritage. The couple made their romance public during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2019. Joel proposed to her yesterday and the couple took to their Instagram to confirm the news. In the picture shared by Joel, he can be seen on his knees holding the ring, and he added a funny caption to the picture. Check it out.

