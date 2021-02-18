What Time Does I Care A Lot Release On Netflix? Know Details Of Rosamund Pike's Comeback

Rosamund Pike has carved a niche for herself as the sweet-looking wicked lady onscreen ever since she appeared in her hugely appreciated movie Gone Girl as Amy Dunne, for which she even received an Oscar nomination. Today, she'll be seen taking up a similar role in J Blakeson's I Care a Lot. The icy thriller has already garnered positive reviews from critics, who have lauded Pike's performance and the movie's clever writing. Here's everything you need to know about I Care A Lot release date.

Also Read - Shows Like 'Black Widows' That You May Like; From 'Django Unchained' To 'Gone Girl' & More

Also Read - Recap 2020: Social Media Influencers Who Ruled 2020 With Their Content

What time does I Care A Lot release on Netflix?

The neo-noir film is slated to release on Friday, February 19, 2021, on two renowned OTT platforms simultaneously. Both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video jumped at the opportunity of acquiring the distribution rights after the movie's prosperous world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix acquired rights for the film in a select few countries including India, the U.S, Germany, Latin America, the Middle East and South Africa. Subsequently, Prime Video will be in charge of broadcasting the same in countries like Australia, New Zealand, UK, Canada, Ireland and Italy. It's advised to keep your reminders on today on these platforms.

More about I Care A Lot movie

I Care A Lot is not for the weak-hearted as it unabashedly ventures into possibly one of the most sensitive topics and gives it a cynical twist. The movie follows Marla Grayson, a shady legal guardian whose livelihood includes cheating the elderly into trusting her with their assets. Her signature dialogue, "I care a lot" is a part of her act to lure the victims into an old-age home to eventually auction their house. Soon enough, she and her partner find themselves in hot waters when they try to scam their way out with another elderly, being completely oblivious to her ties with a powerful gangster. Then enters Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage), a cutthroat drug kingpin who has all the resources to make Marla's life a living hell. Who's the good guy here? Only two hours of running time can tell. Watch the trailer here -

Also Read - Gina Carano Says She Learned About Her Firing From 'The Mandalorian' Through Social Media

Also Read - Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Had COVID-19 'early On'; Details Her Long Lasting Symptoms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.