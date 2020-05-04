Star Wars Day: Fans Chant 'May The Fourth Be With You' Amid Tough Times

May 4 is celebrated as the Star Wars Day by the fans of this film franchise. Read on to know more about what netizens are up to on May the fourth.

May 4

May 4th is celebrated as the Star Wars Day by the fans of the franchise. It has been derived from one of the most iconic catchphrases of the Star Wars franchise. It was not started by Lucasfilms, but by the fans of the franchise and was later accepted by Lucasfilms and its parent company Disney. Read more to know about what fans are up to on Star Wars Day 2020: 

May the fourth be with you fan reactions 

‘May the force be with you’' is one of the most iconic catchphrases of Star Wars franchise and on the Star Wars Day, it is referred to as ‘May the fourth be with you’, as this day is celebrated on May 4. Fans of the franchise often indulge in binge-watching all the nine episodes of the Star Wars on this date. Here is what fans of the Star Wars franchise are up to on ‘May the fourth’:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

May the fourth has also led to the celebration of the dark side of the Star Wars, the Sith Lords, and it is called as Revenge of Sixth. It is a wordplay on Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Reportedly, this celebration first started in 2011. Fans of the Sith Lords are eagerly waiting for May 6, 2020. 

 

 

