Star Wars Day: Fans Chant 'May The Fourth Be With You' Amid Tough Times

May 4th is celebrated as the Star Wars Day by the fans of the franchise. It has been derived from one of the most iconic catchphrases of the Star Wars franchise. It was not started by Lucasfilms, but by the fans of the franchise and was later accepted by Lucasfilms and its parent company Disney. Read more to know about what fans are up to on Star Wars Day 2020:
‘May the force be with you’' is one of the most iconic catchphrases of Star Wars franchise and on the Star Wars Day, it is referred to as ‘May the fourth be with you’, as this day is celebrated on May 4. Fans of the franchise often indulge in binge-watching all the nine episodes of the Star Wars on this date. Here is what fans of the Star Wars franchise are up to on ‘May the fourth’:
Happy Star Wars Day! Stay home, stay safe, and may the Force be with you. 🌌#Maythe4th #starwarsday pic.twitter.com/sKsSEJ8mVo— MEWR (@MEWRsg) May 4, 2020
New TV spot teasing everything that’s coming to @disneyplus tomorrow on May The 4th! #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/3D3vU9ORMi— The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) May 3, 2020
Happy almost #StarWarsDay! We're celebrating with giveaways! The 3rd and final is for a Skywalker Saga Anakin & Obi-Wan set— All Things Kenobi (@allthingskenobi) May 3, 2020
Rules:
🔹️Open to all locations
🔹️Must RT THIS TWEET to enter
🔹️Must be following us
Entry closes EOD May 4; winner announced May 5 #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/FMbxZ76dPc
Back when Darth Vader was busking for a new death star in Melbourne... 🤘🤘🎸 #starwarsday #maythe4thbewithyou #maythe4th pic.twitter.com/LIhjjngwUO— City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) May 3, 2020
Happy #StarWarsDay all, hope you’re all doing ok pic.twitter.com/8140DBhz2d— Dr Helen Maynard-Casely (@Helen_E_MC) May 4, 2020
Yoda“Patience you must have my young padawan.”#StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/jLjHHgCSSS— Nuno (@TNHokkaido) May 3, 2020
Watching all the Aussie posts about #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay from the US where it’s still boring old May 3 be like: pic.twitter.com/IDLzQSevoZ— Maz Jovanovich (@maz_jovanovich) May 3, 2020
Please work #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/oTvehmlnCo— Cassidy (@RaphaellVincent) May 3, 2020
May the fourth has also led to the celebration of the dark side of the Star Wars, the Sith Lords, and it is called as Revenge of Sixth. It is a wordplay on Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Reportedly, this celebration first started in 2011. Fans of the Sith Lords are eagerly waiting for May 6, 2020.
