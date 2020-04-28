‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ To Release On Star Wars Day 2020 On Disney+

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may evidently be one of the weakest entries in the entire Star Wars saga, but that does not stop fans from showing immense to the film. It is now revealed that the film is all set to release on Disney+ almost two months prior to the original date. The final instalment in the Star Wars Skywalker saga will drop on Disney+ on May 4, 2020, which also happens to be the Star Wars Day 2020.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Disney+ release

The complete Skywalker Saga, all in one place. Start streaming all 9 films, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/O17o7yZVH4 — Disney (@Disney) April 27, 2020

As per reports, Disney had decided to have a seven-month window between the theatrical and digital release which gives the film plenty of time to rake in extra money from Blu-Ray and 4K physical releases. But as the Coronavirus pandemic as taken over various businesses across the globe, including that of Disney also, it was later decided to release it early. Previously, films like Frozen 2 and Onward were also released early on Disney+.

It seems like the Star Wars Day 2020 will bring various surprises for long-time fans as a lot of Star Wars content is all set to debut on Disney+. As per reports, along with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series will also release on Disney+. Besides this, the first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a behind-the-scenes series will also debut on Disney+ on May 4, 2020.

