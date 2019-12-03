Fans Enraged After Netflix Removes 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' From Library

Fans are outraged after Netflix removed 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' right at the start of the Christmas month. A number of Netflix users were left disappointed after the streaming site removed the Christmas classic on December 1. Another movie which has been removed is 'Love Actually'.

Fans angry about removal

The movie is an adaptation of the modern classic book 'How Grinch Stole Christmas' written by Dr. Seuss. It is about a vindictive creature named the Grinch who wants to spoil Christmas for everyone by stealing their presents and decorations in the town of Whoville. It stars Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen in major roles. Another adaptation of the book starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rashida Jones was released in October last year.

Understandably, the absence of the movie from the digital movie streaming services sparked outrage among the movie lovers with many complaining about it on various social media platforms. The film is nowhere to be found in the Netflix library. Instead shows other movies such as The Christmas Chronicles, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, and Green Eggs and Ham amongst others.

Netflix has a complete section on the issue of removal of films and web series. The Netflix's Help Centre answered the users on the situation. The reply by the Netflix officials reads "Netflix licenses TV shows and movies from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses can expire if we don't renew them."

Here are a few tweets from fans expressing their disappointment.

Imagine channeling your inner Scrooge and ruining Christmas by taking #thegrinch off your platform....

Thanks @NetflixUK kids crying. — Laura (@lauraaakane) December 1, 2019

how is it that i pay for FIVE different streaming services and not one of them has the grinch available in december??? — Georgie Carroll (@georgie_carroll) November 30, 2019

