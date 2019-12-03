Netflix's Latest Dead Kids; Check How Netizens Have Reviewed The Thriller

Netflix is now streaming the first-ever Filipino original, Dead Kids. Dead Kids is directed by Mikhail Red. The director has two more films streaming on Netflix, Birdshot and Eerie. The director is known to showcase flashes of artistry within well-worn genres. Dead Kids is the latest high-school-set-crime thriller released on December 1, 2019.

Plot of the movie

Dead Kids is based on the story of a socially awkward teen who bonds with a group of misfits who plot to abduct the school's arrogant rich kid until their kidnapping scheme turns deadly. In the story, Mark Sta. Maria played by Kevin Miranda is the understudy to Chuck Santos played by Markus Paterson. Chuck is the rich kid in school and also a bully. He is also considered an influencer with 50,000 followers on Instagram. Mark is a quiet, smart kid with no family to speak to and due to poor financial conditions, other students pay him to do their homework. The lead actors of the story are Chuck and Janina, the latter played by Sue Ramirez. However, Janina seems like she has eyes for Mark. Therefore, Chuck does everything to disrupt their chemistry.

Mark is approached by three other guys with an offer to kidnap Chuck for ransom. They also want to teach him a lesson in humility. Chuck addresses the guys on the other socio-economic dive as ‘dead kids’. According to their plan, they will demand 30 million pesos for Chuck’s safe return and this is where the plot gets dicey because Chuck’s dad won’t give such amount easily. Later in the plot, many mishaps happen to make things worse. The plot subsequently illustrates what inevitably happens when you juggle turds directly beneath the ceiling fan.

Dead Kids received a mixed set of reviews with some calling it a 'good thriller' while others calling it a 'wannabe edgy thriller'. Here are some of the responses to the movie.

rich kids of manila are so detached from the real world it’s actually scary #deadkids — 🥺 fotb aoty nominee!! (@whoreschacha) December 1, 2019

Just wondering, do private school kids in the Phil. really talk like that nowadays? F this and F that? It really took me out of the movie, sounded so unnatural. Is it just a matter of pa cool dialogue/ script or that's the norm now? #DeadKids — Mikilovestv (@mikilovestv) December 2, 2019

So we are now doing the DEAD KIDS challenge, drink every curse in the movie... 20 minutes in, and we’re about to get wasted af.



Can you take on the challenge? I bet no. 😂#DeadKids#DeadKidsOnNetflix@netflix @Netflix_PH — Vance Larena (@vance_larena) December 1, 2019

