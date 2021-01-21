MCU Phase 4 Villains & Heroes: Who Will Make A Comeback In Upcoming Marvel Films & Shows?

Phase four of Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU consists of a number of superhero films which will release from 2021 to 2023. They are based on the characters that appear in publications by Marvel Comics. Phase four began with web series WandaVision and Black Widow will be the first film in the new phase. Here are other superheroes which will be making a comeback and other villains who will be introduced.

Black Widow in MCU

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in MCU will be forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy that has ties to her past. In the film, she will be seen dealing with her history as a spy and the relationships she left behind before she became an Avenger. Black Widow will be a prequel as the superhero character was killed in Avengers: Endgame.

Also Read: Matt Damon's Lawyer Sheds Light On His 'privately Funded' Quarantine In Australia

Spider-Man in MCU

The fourth film of the MCU phase four will be about the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. The yet-untitled film will be releasing in December. The sequel of Spider-Man: Far From Home was announced in 2019. The film will be set during Peter Parker’s senior year of high school and is expected to be a multiverse storyline.

Also Read: Doraemon Stand By Me 2 release Date In India And What To Expect From Plot

Captain Marvel

The sequel of Captain Marvel was in development in July 2019. The upcoming superhero comeback film will be releasing in 2022. Brie Larson will be seen in the character of Captain Marvel in the film while Kamala Khan will be reprising her role as Ms Marvel.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch will also make a comeback in the sequel of the film which released in 2016. In the film, Dr Stephen Strange’s research on the Time Stone will be hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, resulting in Dr Strange dabbling into the multiverse.

Also Read: Bombay HC Grants Transit Anticipatory Bail To 'Tandav' Web Series Director Ali Abbas Zafar

MCU Phase 4 Villains

The MCU Phase 4 villains include Abomination, The TVA, Kang the Conqueror and Baron Zemo. Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky transformed into Abomination in The Incredible Hulk with the help of the new version of the Super Soldier Serum. Although he was defeated by the Hulk, he will make a come back in She-Hulk.

Another villain who will be in the list of MCU’s Phase 4 villains will be Time Variance Authority, shown in the Loki trailer. Kang the Conqueror will be another villain seen in the MCU films. He will be seen coming from the distant future and will feature in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Baron Zemo was the main villain in Captain America: Civil War is returning for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Also Read: Zack Snyder Has No Plans To Continue In The DCEU After His Cut Of 'Justice League'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.