Doraemon Stand By Me 2 release Date In India And What To Expect From Plot

Stand By Me 2 new poster has stirred a storm on social media among the fans of the popular Japanese series of Doraemon. Apparently, the lead characters from the series, Nobita and Shizuka are getting married and fans of the characters have gone berserk about it. A number of people have been trend searching when is the release date of Stand By Me 2.

Doraemon Stand By Me 2 release

The movie, Stand By Me sequel released in Japan back in November 2020. But the movie will have its worldwide release in other parts of the world in February 2021. Doraemon Stand By Me 2 release date in India has not been specified, but it can be assumed that the film will release soon in February 2021.

What to expect from the plot of the film: Nobita Shizuka marriage

The new poster of the film has given a major plot point from the upcoming film centring Nobita and Shizuka. From the poster it can be safely assumed that the lead characters would be getting married in the movie after years of Nobita’s persuasion, as seen in the anime series. Check out the poster of the upcoming film, which shall release only in cinemas.

Fans rejoice about Nobita and Shizuka marriage

As soon as the poster of the Doraemon new movie released on social media platforms, the fans of the series gushed to Twitter to express what they think about the film. Numerous netizens left their comments and reactions stating how happy they are to see the two stars of the film together in wedding dresses. A number of people left heart and kiss emoticons and sent much love to the team of the film. Check out some of the fan comments about the upcoming movie Stand By Me 2’s poster on Twitter below.

In a more happy note, it seems that Nobita and Shizuka will finally marry 😯 #doraemon



This just makes me aware that I'm kind of old ... pic.twitter.com/H7MGW8kowx — Karla C. (@KcwKarla) January 19, 2021

IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING. Nobita is marrying Shizuka and Doraemon looks so proud of him 🥺#Doraemon pic.twitter.com/rhmoEqnL6x — • miss no one • (@OnlyBlackSheep) January 19, 2021

When I was watching trailer i got goosebumps, i cried, i can't express how i feel 😞.



How do u feel ? 😖😭😞#Nobita #STANDBYMEドラえもん2感想 #Doraemon #Shizuku pic.twitter.com/eErwdJvKux — Gaurav Gupta (@GauravLCI) January 19, 2021

Many other fans of the series also commented on the post that they are elated to see the conclusion Nobita’s character got. Several other netizens wrote in their social media posts that they had rooted for the character of Nobita for years and they were happy that he ended up with the love of his life. Many other people also expressed that they cannot wait to watch the film and see that Nobita got a happy ending. Check out some of the fan comments about the upcoming movie Stand By Me 2’s poster on Twitter below.

