Doraemon Stand By Me 2 release Date In India And What To Expect From Plot

Stand By Me 2 new poster has stirred a storm on social media among the fans of the popular Japanese series of Doraemon. Apparently, the lead characters from the series, Nobita and Shizuka are getting married and fans of the characters have gone berserk about it. A number of people have been trend searching when is the release date of Stand By Me 2.
The movie, Stand By Me sequel released in Japan back in November 2020. But the movie will have its worldwide release in other parts of the world in February 2021. Doraemon Stand By Me 2 release date in India has not been specified, but it can be assumed that the film will release soon in February 2021.
The new poster of the film has given a major plot point from the upcoming film centring Nobita and Shizuka. From the poster it can be safely assumed that the lead characters would be getting married in the movie after years of Nobita’s persuasion, as seen in the anime series. Check out the poster of the upcoming film, which shall release only in cinemas.
As soon as the poster of the Doraemon new movie released on social media platforms, the fans of the series gushed to Twitter to express what they think about the film. Numerous netizens left their comments and reactions stating how happy they are to see the two stars of the film together in wedding dresses. A number of people left heart and kiss emoticons and sent much love to the team of the film. Check out some of the fan comments about the upcoming movie Stand By Me 2’s poster on Twitter below.
In a more happy note, it seems that Nobita and Shizuka will finally marry 😯 #doraemon— Karla C. (@KcwKarla) January 19, 2021
This just makes me aware that I'm kind of old ... pic.twitter.com/H7MGW8kowx
Finally our cute, insecure nobi made it 🌝🌚🌝❤️❤️❤️😝😝#doraemon #Nobita #Shizuka pic.twitter.com/IcGY4U1dIj— Prashansa Dixit (@PrashansaDixit4) January 20, 2021
Finally,, happy ending..🙂🙂#end_of_our_childhood #doraemon pic.twitter.com/3X3EB6vo0Y— Doraemon❣️ (@Doraemo99197597) January 20, 2021
IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING. Nobita is marrying Shizuka and Doraemon looks so proud of him 🥺#Doraemon pic.twitter.com/rhmoEqnL6x— • miss no one • (@OnlyBlackSheep) January 19, 2021
When I was watching trailer i got goosebumps, i cried, i can't express how i feel 😞.— Gaurav Gupta (@GauravLCI) January 19, 2021
How do u feel ? 😖😭😞#Nobita #STANDBYMEドラえもん2感想 #Doraemon #Shizuku pic.twitter.com/eErwdJvKux
Many other fans of the series also commented on the post that they are elated to see the conclusion Nobita’s character got. Several other netizens wrote in their social media posts that they had rooted for the character of Nobita for years and they were happy that he ended up with the love of his life. Many other people also expressed that they cannot wait to watch the film and see that Nobita got a happy ending. Check out some of the fan comments about the upcoming movie Stand By Me 2’s poster on Twitter below.
Wow Nobita got married to Shizuka😱😍 I'm so happy😭💜 Love wins💖 #Nobita #Shizuka #Doraemon pic.twitter.com/ZtIfSRfhao— ᴮᴱJinBestDancer⁷🇧🇩Fan of GRAMMY Nominated Artist (@Jinonna0411) January 19, 2021
Subah subah yeh hua😯😻— Arpita_Dvn♡ (@VD_Lifeline) January 20, 2021
Happy for you both such an adorable couple 😽😽
Nobi n Siju😻#doraemon#Nojuka #Nobita #Sijuka 😻😂 pic.twitter.com/0sJv0wiKa2
Doraemon 😍... Made childhood special 🤗— 𝙂𝙤𝙠𝙪𝙡 (💚) (@imurstrulyGokul) January 20, 2021
In cinemas 🔥#doraemon pic.twitter.com/tGDO5jTDX4
Congratulations to the beautiful couple ❣️— Deepanshu (@WhoisDeepanshu) January 20, 2021
Our boy got his childhood love at last.#doraemon #Shizuka #Nobita pic.twitter.com/scLd2LSOEs
Finally Nobita weds Shizuka ❤❤❤— Handique Chiranjit (@nomadcherry12) January 20, 2021
Congratulations Doraemon tumhari mehnat rang laayi🥰🥰🥰🥰#Nobita #Shizuka #doraemon pic.twitter.com/WMYfCeiNqo
Now I can die peacefully 😂#Nobita #doraemon pic.twitter.com/TFre8bCD2n— heart ticker💕🎭 (@_heart_ticker__) January 20, 2021
Love always wins🥺❤️#Shizuka #Nobita #Doraemon pic.twitter.com/b8XMxATHqQ— Tooba (@tigresskaif_) January 19, 2021
