Zack Snyder Has No Plans To Continue In The DCEU After His Cut Of 'Justice League'

Director Zack Snyder is giving fans his cut of Justice League on HBO Max this year. Fans are excited about the project and are demanding more of the filmmaker in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). However, Snyder revealed that he has no plans to hang around the DCEU after completing his version of JL.

No Justice League 2 from Zack Snyder as he has no plan to continue after Snydercut

In a recent conversation on the ComicBook Debate YouTube show, Zack Snyder talked about his future in the DCEU. In the midst of “restore the Snyderverse” fans campaign, he was asked if he would do more projects ahead. He said that he never thought he would be finishing his version of Justice League. The filmmaker stated that he has no issues with his project being an old movie on which he is working for years. Snyder mentioned that the DC Universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing which is fine for him. As far as what he did and his vision for what he wanted to do with these characters and the journey he wanted them to go on.

Zack Snyder asserted that it is well known that he planned on more movies, around five films or something (including Justice League 2), but he is busy now and has a lot going on. He admitted that it is cool and amazing that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory. The filmmaker expressed that he could not be happier and is excited for the fans to see Justice League so they can "really drink the entire elixir" of JL. He stated that he has no plan to continue in the DCEU. But noted that, “who knows?” if his cut can see the light of the day and more things could take place.

Zack Snyder originally had big plans in the DCEU. He would have reportedly done a Man of Steel 2 with Henry Cavill, followed by Justice League 2 and 3, with a few more projects. However, the failure of the theatrical version of JL and the creative conflict led to his departure from Warner Bros Studios for quite a long time. Now as Zack Snyder's Justice League will be arriving soon, fans are eagerly waiting for what it has to offer. The project will be a four-hour-long miniseries consisting of never seen before footage.

