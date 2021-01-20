Matt Damon's Lawyer Sheds Light On His 'privately Funded' Quarantine In Australia

On Saturday, American actor Matt Damon and his family landed in Australia and began their 14-day quarantine as the Academy Award-winning actor gears up for the shoot of Thor: Love and Thunder. Although multiple visiting celebrities have stayed silent about their quarantine process, the Ford v Ferrari actor's lawyer recently revealed all the details about Matt's stay in Australia. According to a report by Daily Mail, lawyer Rebekah O'Sullivan revealed that the 50-year-old has 'privately funded' his 14-day-long isolation with his beloved wife and children.

Here's why Matt Damon's family 'privately funded' their quarantine in Australia

As filmmaker Taika Waititi is all set for filming Thor 4 in Sydney, Australia, actor Matt Damon has officially joined the Thor: love and Thunder cast in Australia as he landed in Sydney last Saturday. Before joining other cast members on the sets of the highly-anticipated MCU film, Matt is currently under isolation with his family. As Matt is said to have 'privately funded and arranged' his quarantine, the Good Will Hunting actor's lawyer opened up about the same and revealed every detail about his privately funded quarantine.

Rebekah O'Sullivan said that the reason behind Matt doing so is because he did not want to impose any burden on the Australian taxpayer. Rebekah also added that the two-time Golden Globe Award-winning actor's entry into Australia has, in no way, reduced or even impacted the number of slots for Australians who are overseas and waiting to return home. For the unversed, Matt will be living with his wife Luciana Barroso and daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella in Australia during Thor 4's production.

Furthermore, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, Matt and his family arrived in Australia in a private jet and have rented a house in the country on their own expense. If the grapevines are to be believed, they are paying for their own staff, meals, private security, medical checks and police monitoring. Meanwhile, although Matt Damon is all set to join Chris Hemsworth, Jaimie Alexander and Tessa Thompson in the fourth instalment of the Thor film franchise, details about his role in the film have been kept under wraps by the makers.

